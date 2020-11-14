* This is not an actual cover letter submitted by the prospect. This is a fabricated mock-up, of which the player had no part in creating. *

JALEN SMITH MARYLAND TERRAPINS

BIG MARYLAND TERRAPINS | BIG

November 14, 2020

Boston Celtics

Attn. Danny Ainge

Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters

Boston, MA

Dear Mr. Ainge,

You might be a bit confused when you watch me play. I look like a big, but I also look like a wing.

That, on the surface, is why you should consider drafting me Wednesday night with one of your four picks.

I stand in at 6-foot-10 with a wingspan that surpasses 7-foot-1. I rebound with the best of them, and I’m an intelligent defender who protects the rim. I averaged a double-double in the Big Ten as a sophomore and was elected to the Big Ten All-Defensive First Team this season.

That’s the “big.” Now let me explain to you the “wing” part.

I shot 36.8 percent from 3-point range this season and ranked fourth on my team in made 3-pointers with 32, or slightly more than make one per game on average. I am also an elite ball handler for my size, and when you combine that skill with my shooting ability, you’ll find a player that is a nightmare matchup for most opposing bigs against whom I’ll face off.

Most of the players who are drafted into the NBA and turn into stars are a freak in some way, shape or form. Consider my skill set, and you’ll have a difficult time telling me that I don’t fit that mold.

I’m incredibly excited for Draft night to arrive Wednesday night. My lifelong dream is about to come true.

Being selected by the most historic franchise in the sport’s existence would take that dream to a whole other level. I promise you I will carry on the tradition of Celtic Pride, all while utilizing my dynamic to help your franchise reach another level.

Thank you for your consideration, and I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Sincerely,

Jalen Smith