JALEN SMITH
MARYLAND TERRAPINS | BIG
Experience
|2018-2020
|
Maryland Terrapins
Chosen as a First-Team All-Big Ten and Third-Team All-American performer as a sophomore after averaging 15.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG and 2.4 BPG.
|2014-2018
|
Mount Saint Joseph High School
Five-Star national recruit and two-time Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 23 PPG and 12.5 RPG and 3.0 BPG as a senior.
About Me
- Age: 20
- DOB: March. 16, 2000
- Height: 6'10"
- Wingspan: 7'1.5"
- Weight: 225 lbs.
- 2020 Third-Team All-American
- 2020 Big Ten All-Defensive First Team
- 2020 First Team All-Big Ten
- 2018 McDonald’s All-American
- 2018 Jordan Brand Classic selection
- 2018 Nike Hoop Summit
- 2x Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year
Strengths
- Size
- Length
- Defense
- Shooting
- Ball Handling
- Speed
- Basketball IQ
- High Motor
Weaknesses
- Agility
- Explosiveness
- Strength
- Passing
References
- Mark Turgeon (head coach, Maryland Terrapins)
- Pat Clatchey (head coach, Mount Saint Joseph High School)
JALEN SMITH
MARYLAND TERRAPINS
BIG
MARYLAND TERRAPINS | BIG
November 14, 2020
Boston Celtics
Attn. Danny Ainge
Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters
Boston, MA
Dear Mr. Ainge,
You might be a bit confused when you watch me play. I look like a big, but I also look like a wing.
That, on the surface, is why you should consider drafting me Wednesday night with one of your four picks.
I stand in at 6-foot-10 with a wingspan that surpasses 7-foot-1. I rebound with the best of them, and I’m an intelligent defender who protects the rim. I averaged a double-double in the Big Ten as a sophomore and was elected to the Big Ten All-Defensive First Team this season.
That’s the “big.” Now let me explain to you the “wing” part.
I shot 36.8 percent from 3-point range this season and ranked fourth on my team in made 3-pointers with 32, or slightly more than make one per game on average. I am also an elite ball handler for my size, and when you combine that skill with my shooting ability, you’ll find a player that is a nightmare matchup for most opposing bigs against whom I’ll face off.
Most of the players who are drafted into the NBA and turn into stars are a freak in some way, shape or form. Consider my skill set, and you’ll have a difficult time telling me that I don’t fit that mold.
I’m incredibly excited for Draft night to arrive Wednesday night. My lifelong dream is about to come true.
Being selected by the most historic franchise in the sport’s existence would take that dream to a whole other level. I promise you I will carry on the tradition of Celtic Pride, all while utilizing my dynamic to help your franchise reach another level.
Thank you for your consideration, and I look forward to hearing from you soon.
Sincerely,
Jalen Smith