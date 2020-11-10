* This is not an actual cover letter submitted by the prospect. This is a fabricated mock-up, of which the player had no part in creating. *

AARON NESMITH VANDERBILT COMMODORES

November 10, 2020

Boston Celtics

Attn. Danny Ainge

Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters

Boston, MA

Dear Mr. Ainge,

I’m writing you to tell you that you should highly consider selecting me with one of your four draft picks during the fast-approaching 2020 NBA Draft. The reasoning behind my statement is very clear: I am what you’re missing.

All of your top players are balanced scorers who are known to be able to attack the rim. However, they have not yet had a player around them with my shooting ability.

I was on pace to log one of the most prolific 3-point shooting seasons in the history of college basketball before I suffered my right foot injury Jan. 8. I was shooting treys in bulk, at 8.2 attempts per game, and I was making them in bulk at 4.3 per game. That’s a 52.2 percent clip over the course of about half the season.

I was on pace to make at least 132 3-pointers on the season. That would’ve been a top-10 performance in NCAA history – and my percentage would’ve been near the top.

You see, I shoot 3s like they’re free throws. I’ve got unlimited range and a fundamentally sound shot. You know as well as I do what that does for the star players I’d surround.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and the rest of the team would have far more space to operate when I’m on the court with them. The defense must respect my shot, no matter where I am on the court.

As we approach the Draft and you consider my suggestion, please also do not forget that I am the epitome of a team player. I’m smart, I’m willing to do the little things, and I put the team’s success ahead of my own success.

I know you’ve watched the film. I know you’ve seen my shot. You can’t tell me it wouldn’t look great in a Celtics uniform.

I hope to hear from you and see you in person soon. I’m ready to win.

Sincerely,

Aaron Nesmith