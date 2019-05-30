Marcus Smart Basketball Camp

2019 5th Annual Boston, MA Clinic

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will host his summer basketball camp at Brandeis University in Waltham, MA. This year’s camp is open to both boys and girls in 1st-12th grade (2019-2020 school year) and will be held June 24-26.

When:

June 24 - June 26, 2019 9:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M.

Cost:

PreRegistration discounted price: $225 PreRegistration discount runs through May 15th. Cost will increase to $250 after May 15th. NO REFUNDS AFTER MAY 31ST.

Ages:

Boys and girls in 1st-12th grade (2019-2020 school year).

Location:

Brandeis University 415 South Street, Waltham, MA 02453

Each camper will receive: