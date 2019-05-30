Marcus Smart Basketball Camp
2019 5th Annual Boston, MA Clinic
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will host his summer basketball camp at Brandeis University in Waltham, MA. This year’s camp is open to both boys and girls in 1st-12th grade (2019-2020 school year) and will be held June 24-26.
When:
June 24 - June 26, 2019 9:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M.
Cost:
PreRegistration discounted price: $225 PreRegistration discount runs through May 15th. Cost will increase to $250 after May 15th. NO REFUNDS AFTER MAY 31ST.
Ages:
Boys and girls in 1st-12th grade (2019-2020 school year).
Location:
Brandeis University 415 South Street, Waltham, MA 02453
Each camper will receive:
- Skils and fundamentals development and instruction from professional coaches and players. Each player will be divided into appropriate skill-level groups/ages.
- Appearance, Meet & Greet, interaction, and speech from Boston Celtic guard Marcus Smart.
- Autograph session from Marcus Smart (one item only).
- Clinic t-shirt.
