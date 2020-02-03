Cleveland Cavaliers Announce New International Partnership with Turkish Non-Profit Yunus Emre Institute (YEE)

The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers will celebrate its ties to the country of Turkey when the team hosts its first-ever Turkish Heritage Night April 11th vs the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The special night will be supported by Cavaliers new proud partner, Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), a non-profit organization that aims to promote Turkish language and culture around the world

The game presentation throughout the night will honor and celebrate Turkish heritage with traditional dances by entertainers invited from Turkey by Yunus Emre Institute, music, cuisine options and more. Additional information on the themed night will be released closer to the game in April.

With the Cavaliers Cedi Osman and the Bucks Ersan Ilyasova, the matchup will include two of the four players in the NBA that hail from Turkey. Both Osman and Ilyasova played for the Turkish national basketball team during the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Osman led the team in points per game (20.4), while Ilyasova led the team in rebounds (9.3).

“The NBA is an international game. Across the league, there are players like our own Cedi Osman from every corner of the globe and the games are watched and followed by billions of people across the world,” said Shelly Cayette, Cavaliers senior vice president, global partnership. “As the game continues to grow, the NBA has created so many new opportunities for teams to engage with countries and fans all over the world. We are glad to establish new international partnerships like this and dedicate a night to a country that loves the NBA and Cavaliers basketball.”

“We are proud to partner with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yunus Emre Institute aims to establish cultural understanding between the two great nations through the strong belief of cultural and sports diplomacy. Therefore, we thank and support Turkish NBA players Cedi Osman and Ersan Ilyasova for their contributions and appreciate the Cavaliers for giving us this opportunity to meet its great fans,” said Halid Bulut, executive director of Yunus Emre Foundation Washington, D.C.

According to the GlobalWebIndex (GWI), there are 16 million NBA fans in Turkey, representing nearly 40% of the total surveyed population (42 million). Cedi Osman is the second most popular player behind only LeBron James and the Cavs have nearly three million fans in Turkey, which is 240% increase from 2016, according to the most recent NBA International Fan Study (2019). That study also indicated that 66% of NBA fans in the country play the game of basketball and became fans of the league at the age of 16 on average.