Cavs Team Up with Inner Bliss Yoga Studios to Host CLE Strong Wellness Event on Friday, October 23rd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Inner Bliss Yoga Studio are hosting a CLE Strong yoga event on Friday, October 23rd from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. CLE Strong is a newly created Cavs wellness initiative to celebrate the strength, resiliency and revival of the city of Cleveland. Yogis of all skill levels can enjoy an hour of safe, empowering vinyasa practice led by Tammy Lyons, founder and owner of Inner Bliss Yoga Studios, which was recently voted ‘Best Yoga Studio’ in Cleveland Magazine’s 2020 Best of Cleveland: Reader Picks.

Participants can also look forward to an exclusive photo opportunity on the Cavs court following the conclusion of the yoga session.

Putting in place the highest standards of health and safety precautions and protocols to ensure the safest environment possible for everyone who visits the FieldHouse, all CLE Strong participants should bring their own mask, yoga mat and water bottle.

Following CDC recommendations for social distancing, all yoga mats must be placed at least six feet apart. Masks must be worn at all times inside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse until participants are at their designated mat locations and then the coverings may be removed for the duration of the yoga session.

Tickets are $35 and include admission to the CLE Strong yoga event, a CLE Strong and Inner Bliss Yoga Studios t-shirt or tank top and one ticket to a Cavs game during the upcoming season.

Limited tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/group/detail/inner-bliss-yoga.

Proceeds from CLE Strong tickets will also benefit OhioGuidestone, a behavioral health organization that connects individuals with the resources needed to achieve lifelong success, providing community counseling, substance use disorder treatment, early childhood mental health services, workforce development training and more. The Cavaliers Community Foundation (CCF) will also match donations from the event to OhioGuidestone.

View the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse event calendar to learn more about upcoming events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Health and Safety Information:

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse continues to work closely with the City of Cleveland, State of Ohio and medical experts to follow the latest developments and directives on COVID-19 and has put in place the highest standards of health and safety precautions and protocols to ensure the safest environment possible for everyone who visits the FieldHouse. This includes the mandatory wearing of masks when required, altering spaces and limiting capacities for all special events to enable proper social distancing; directional signage to manage safe pedestrian flow throughout Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and more.

In addition, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse recently became the first sports venue in Ohio to be certified by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council with their industry leading GBAC Star Facility Accreditation. This accreditation certifies that the venue’s systems and protocols are in place to minimize the risk of COVID-19.