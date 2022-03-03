Cavs Honor All-Star Women with Women’s History Celebration Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8th, the Cleveland Cavaliers will celebrate All-Star Women at the Cavs vs. Toronto Raptors game on Sunday, March 6th at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The month of March highlights and celebrates the contributions and achievements of women to events in history and contemporary society. Sunday night’s recognition at the FieldHouse will include:
Cavs x Emily Roggenburk One Team Collection
The Cavaliers and Cleveland-based woman business owner Emily Roggenburk have partnered to create the One Team Collection at the Cavs Team Shop. The exclusive collection includes a t-shirt and hoodie and features an empowering design celebrating all women.
A portion of proceeds from the One Team Collection will benefit Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center, which aims to be a bridge from crisis to stability and self-sufficiency for women and children. Fans can also scan the QR code featured on the shirt and hoodie to learn more about and to donate to Laura’s Home.
The One Team Collection will be available at the Cavs Team Shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and online at Cavs.com/Shop.
Tickets to Sunday’s game are available for purchase at Cavs.com/Tickets.