Cavs Honor All-Star Women with Women’s History Celebration Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8th, the Cleveland Cavaliers will celebrate All-Star Women at the Cavs vs. Toronto Raptors game on Sunday, March 6th at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The month of March highlights and celebrates the contributions and achievements of women to events in history and contemporary society. Sunday night’s recognition at the FieldHouse will include:

Members from Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center will be recognized on Humongotron as the Community “DIFF” Makers of the Game.



In-game videos to highlight some of the many amazing women within the Cavaliers organization.

