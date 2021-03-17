Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Celebrate Women’s History Month With Women Who Rock Night powered by FirstEnergy

TONIGHT, Wednesday, March 17th vs. Boston Celtics at 8:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cavs.com
Posted: Mar 17, 2021

As part of Women’s History Month, the Cleveland Cavaliers are celebrating WOMEN WHO ROCK powered by FirstEnergy during tonight’s game vs. the Boston Celtics at 8:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Women Who Rock is a “Cleveland Amplified” theme night dedicated to celebrating the most powerful and influential women in music and beyond. The Cavs in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame continue to host “Cleveland Amplified” theme nights throughout the 2020-21 season to celebrate various eras and genres of music.

  • The Cavaliers coaching staff will wear pins to support the hard-work and dynamic women of empowHER – Women of the Cavs, Monsters, Charge and Legion.
  • The Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team recorded a special performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame featuring empowering music from Women Who Rock that will debut during the game.
  • Exciting in-game content honoring historical musical moments from women in the music industry as well as “Name That Album” contests and Crowd Karaoke featuring songs from powerful female artists.
  • In-game videos highlighting some of the many Women Who Rock within the Cavaliers organization.

    Women Who Rock

    WOMEN WHO ROCK TEAM SHOP ITEMS OF THE GAME!

    Fans can purchase a limited-edition Women Who Rock crewneck sweatshirt, designed by Cavs graphic designer Bailey Mincer. The cream-colored sweatshirt features “Cleveland” in an irregular text style design inspired by the Cavs 2020-21 City Edition uniforms that were introduced earlier in the season in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

    Cavs Assistant Coach Lindsay Gottlieb, one of six women who hold an assistant coaching role in the NBA this season, will also have her jersey available for purchase on Women Who Rock Night. The Icon (wine) jersey displays #3 because it was the favorite number of her mother, who passed away when Coach Gottlieb was in college. The jersey can be purchased online at Cavs.com/Shop.

