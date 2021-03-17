Cavs Celebrate Women’s History Month With Women Who Rock Night powered by FirstEnergy

As part of Women’s History Month, the Cleveland Cavaliers are celebrating WOMEN WHO ROCK powered by FirstEnergy during tonight’s game vs. the Boston Celtics at 8:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Women Who Rock is a “Cleveland Amplified” theme night dedicated to celebrating the most powerful and influential women in music and beyond. The Cavs in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame continue to host “Cleveland Amplified” theme nights throughout the 2020-21 season to celebrate various eras and genres of music.

WOMEN WHO ROCK TEAM SHOP ITEMS OF THE GAME!

Fans can purchase a limited-edition Women Who Rock crewneck sweatshirt, designed by Cavs graphic designer Bailey Mincer. The cream-colored sweatshirt features “Cleveland” in an irregular text style design inspired by the Cavs 2020-21 City Edition uniforms that were introduced earlier in the season in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Cavs Assistant Coach Lindsay Gottlieb, one of six women who hold an assistant coaching role in the NBA this season, will also have her jersey available for purchase on Women Who Rock Night. The Icon (wine) jersey displays #3 because it was the favorite number of her mother, who passed away when Coach Gottlieb was in college. The jersey can be purchased online at Cavs.com/Shop.