Cavs Hosting 2nd Annual Women & Minority Sports Sales Symposium

The Cleveland Cavaliers organization is hosting its 2nd annual Women & Minority Sports Sales Symposium on Thursday, November 1st for college students that are graduating in January 2019 or May 2019, who aspire to work in the sports industry.

The free all-day event is designed to provide sales and business development training with the goal to contribute to the advancement of women and minorities in the sports industry. Participants will hear from multiple speakers and panelists, including this year’s keynote speaker Oris Stuart, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer of the National Basketball Association. Additionally, attendees will participate in ticket sales training sessions, a networking lunch, and each attendee will have an opportunity to interview for the Cavaliers Organizational Business Development team.

Space is limited. Interested students must apply to attend before Friday, October 12th. Registered applicants will be selected to participate in the free symposium based on graduating class year and interest level to pursue a career in sports sales. Students will be notified of their invitation to attend by 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, October 17th.

The symposium will be held at The Metropolitan at the 9 (2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44115), in downtown Cleveland, on Thursday, November 1st, 2018 from 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION

Include Resume and Cover Letter