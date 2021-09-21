Cavs Host FREE Annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage powered by FirstEnergy

It’s Wine vs. Gold when the Cavaliers take the court for their annual event, giving fans one of the first live looks at the 2021-22 squad. This year’s Wine & Gold Scrimmage powered by FirstEnergy will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, October 2nd at 1:00 p.m. FREE tickets are available now at Cavs.com.

There is a limit of six (6) tickets per transaction and seating will be general admissions. Fans 17 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Doors open at noon and fans will get a sample of the Cavs award-winning game presentation, including popular lights-out player introductions and performances from the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team, the Scream Team hip-hop troupe and the rhythm pounding 216Stix drumline. Fans can also look forward to the always-entertaining antics from Cavs mascots, Sir C.C. and Moondog!

CLE Market Inside the Cavs Team Shop

Fans attending the Wine & Gold Scrimmage can stop by the Cavs Team Shop to browse the CLE Market and score great deals on Cavs gear, including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, as well as exclusive bobbleheads and collectables, with prices starting at just $4.99!

Cavs.com Live Stream

Fans everywhere can also join Cavs play-by-play announcer John Michael, Spanish voice of the Cavaliers Rafael Hernandez Brito and Cavs beat writer Joe Gabriele as they cover the Wine & Gold Scrimmage LIVE on Cavs.com/Live, the Cavs YouTube page, and on the Cavs App championed by Westfield Insurance (available for download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store).