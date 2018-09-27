Wine & Gold Scrimmage to be Held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton

The 2018 Wine & Gold Scrimmage presented by FirstEnergy will be held on Sun., Sept. 30th at 4:30 p.m. at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced jointly today. The Cavaliers and team staff will fly in to tour base facilities before putting on the annual scrimmage for Airmen and their families. The team will have the opportunity to see first-hand the many contributions that Wright-Patterson Airmen make to help protect our Nation.

“We are very excited to host the Cavs and show them how Wright-Patt directly enhances the warfighting capability and lethality of our Airmen in the field,” said Col. Tom Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “It is also a great treat for our Airmen to get to meet some of the players and watch them play in one of our hangars. It certainly isn’t something you see every day.”

“This was something we felt was a valuable and educational connection for our team to make together during training camp,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. “It is also a tribute to our service men and women, not only at Wright-Patterson, but everywhere. We can learn from these great Airmen that are serving and protecting our Country. We also hope our visit will reinforce for our group some of the core traits of how we want to play and who we want to be, on and off the court. At the same time, we want to provide a fun and exciting day for the service families that will attend.”

For the scrimmage, the Cavaliers will install a portable basketball court in a hangar designed to typically house C-17 military aircrafts.