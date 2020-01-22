Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Status Update on Dylan Windler and Ante Zizic

January 22, 2020
Cavs.com

Dylan Windler
Guard/forward Dylan Windler underwent successful surgery yesterday to address ongoing symptoms related to his left lower leg stress reaction, first diagnosed at the start of the 2019-20 season. He will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation and his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate. Windler will remain OUT for the season.

Ante Zizic
Center Ante Zizic, who has missed the team’s last five games after being diagnosed with a vestibular condition, will be OUT indefinitely. After experiencing symptoms of nausea and dizziness, it was determined by the Cavaliers medical team that Zizic requires a period of vestibular rehabilitation to evaluate those symptoms further. His return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.

