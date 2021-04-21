Dylan Windler Status Update

Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Dylan Windler underwent successful left knee surgery yesterday at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago to address ongoing patella tendinopathy concerns. Recent imaging at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and continuous evaluation by the Cavaliers medical staff confirmed that surgery was the best course of action to treat the affected area. The procedure was performed by Dr. Brian Cole in consultation with Cavaliers team physician Dr. James Rosneck. Windler will be out indefinitely and his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.