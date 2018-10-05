Cavs Staff Starts New Season with Week of Service

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

With that quote in mind, the front office staff of the Cleveland Cavaliers tipped off the new season by giving back to the Northeast Ohio community through a Week of Service. Team employees packed food for families in need, helped plant trees with local high school students and served dinner to military veterans. Additionally, team employees also spent time in September refurbishing a local neighborhood.

On Monday, October 1st, Wine and Gold staff members spent the afternoon at Greater Cleveland Food Bank, sorting and packing perishable and nonperishable food items that will be distributed to local food pantries, soup kitchen and shelters. The group provided close to 8,500 meals for hungry children and families across the Cleveland area.

Over the last three years, the Cavs have donated more than $175,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, resulting in over 700,000 meals provided to those in need. In addition, through grants from the Cavaliers Community Foundation, the Cavs have also supported the Food Bank's “BackPacks for Kids” program, providing school children with food to take home in order to sustain them over a weekend.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Cavs employees volunteered to plant 60 trees at Cleveland Metroparks Brookside Reservation as part of the team’s “Trees for Threes” initiative with PwC. The staff members were joined by students from Washington Park Environmental Studies Academy as well as volunteers from PwC, The Davey Tree Expert Company, Western Reserve Land Conservancy, Holden Forests & Gardens and Cleveland Metroparks. The Cavs and PwC have now planted more than 2,100 trees over five years through the program.

On Thursday, October 4th, staff members spent the evening at the Veterans Domiciliary at Wade Park, serving a hot meal to former military members currently residing in the facility. In addition to dinner, the Wine and Gold employees also spent time with the more than 125 veterans, playing board games, mingling and even bringing an ice cream treat for everyone.

Prior to the Week of Service, in mid-September Cavs staff members also gave of their time to work with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity as part of the annual Quicken Loans Neighborhoods Week Cleveland. The volunteers rehabbed homes, landscaped residences and beautified the area.

The Cavs and the Quicken Loans Family of Companies together have raised over $1.2 million for the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity over the last two years, helping to continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland.