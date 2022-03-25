Wall of Honor Ceremony to be Aired After Cavs-Bulls

Following Saturday’s Cavs-Bulls coverage, Bally Sports Ohio will air a one-hour special featuring the 2022 Cavaliers Wall of Honor induction ceremony.

Earlier this month, the Cavaliers announced World B. Free, Gordon Gund, Campy Russell, and Lenny Wilkens comprise the 2022 Wall of Honor class of honorees.

The Cavaliers will memorialize these four individuals who played pivotal roles in shaping the history of the franchise in a private induction ceremony this Saturday, March 26th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse prior to the 8 p.m. Cavs vs. Chicago Bulls game. In a special halftime presentation, each inductee will receive a personalized Cavaliers Wall of Honor ring, an iconic symbol of their distinguished status.

This week, Russell sat down with Wall of Honor members Austin Carr and Brad Daugherty to reminisce and share what it means to be recognized and honored in this way. Click to hear them discuss:

Who they would like to play with in today’s NBA



Tune in to Bally Sports Ohio Saturday, March 26th starting at 7:30 p.m. for the following lineup.

7:30 p.m. Cavaliers Live pregame show



8 p.m. Cavs vs. Bulls action



Cavaliers Live postgame show

