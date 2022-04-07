Cavaliers Waive RJ Nembhard

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard RJ Nembhard, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today.

Nembhard (6-5, 200) appeared in 13 games this season for the Cavaliers as well as 15 games (14 starts) with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively-owned and operated NBA G League team. With the Charge, Nembhard averaged 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 37.5 minutes. Nembhard went undrafted in 2021 after playing four seasons at Texas Christian University where he averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26 minutes per game.

Nembhard originally signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Oct. 16, which was later converted to a standard NBA contract on March 31.