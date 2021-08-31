Cavs, Browns and Indians Celebrate National Voter Registration Day in Partnership with Cleveland VOTES and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

Cleveland, OH—Cleveland’s major professional sports teams, the Cavaliers, Browns and Indians, united as the 3-Team Alliance, in partnership with Cleveland VOTES and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will host National Voter’s Registration Day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, September 28th from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The nonpartisan event will give all those who are eligible to vote no matter where they reside in the United States the opportunity to register to vote in the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The special National Voter Registration Day event will be held in the atrium of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Kiosks will be set up for the public to confirm their voter registration status, update and/or register to vote, and complete an absentee/vote-by-mail application. Volunteers will be on-site to assist and answer any questions about the voting process.

A ticket is not required for this free community event. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will have COVID-19 safety protocols in place, for more information visit (https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/guest-experience/covid-policy)

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. On September 28th the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County will join communities across America to celebrate National Voter Registration Day to increase voter participation. Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right—the right to vote. Nearly three million Americans have registered to vote on the holiday since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day in 2012. Cleveland VOTES has been convening and organizing partners to mobilize for National Voter Registration Day in Cleveland since 2014.

Encouraging nonpartisan voting activities is one of the missions of the 3-Team Alliance between the Cavs, Browns and Indians, which was created to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. The alliance also focuses on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone.

National Voter Registration Day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be a celebration of the right for all Americans to have a voice. Team mascots will be on hand to greet the public and everyone will receive a special giveaway courtesy of the Cavs, Browns and Indians.

Cleveland sports fans can text CAVALIERS, BROWNS, OR TRIBE to 26797 to check their registration status, learn more about vote-by-mail and get timely reminders about all elections relevant to them.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will also serve as a polling location for the 2021 General Election on Tuesday, November 2nd. Per the local designated voting location rules, only registered voters residing in precincts I, L and Q in Cleveland’s Ward 3 will be able to cast their in-person ballot at the FieldHouse. Click here for a precinct locator.

ALL eligible voters who reside anywhere in the United States will be able to register to vote at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on September 28th regardless of their assigned voting precinct location on Election Day.

For more information on the September 28th event visit CL3alliance.com.