Cavs, Browns and Indians Celebrate National Voter Registration Day

Cleveland, OH—Cleveland’s three major professional sports teams, the Cavaliers, Browns and Indians, in partnership with Cleveland VOTES and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will host National Voter’s Registration Day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, September 22nd from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The nonpartisan event will give all those who are eligible to vote no matter where they reside in the United States the opportunity to register to vote in the upcoming General Election on November 3rd.

National Voter Registration Day will be held in the atrium of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Kiosks will be set up for the public to confirm their voter registration status, update and/or register to vote, and complete an absentee/vote-by-mail application. Volunteers will be on-site to assist and answer any questions about the voting process.

This is a free community event and no ticket is required. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will have COVID-19 safety protocols in place that includes conducting temperature checks and requiring that everyone wear a mask (see complete details below).

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. On September 22nd the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County will join communities across America to celebrate National Voter Registration Day to increase voter participation. Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right—the right to vote. Nearly 3 million Americans have registered to vote on the holiday since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day in 2012. Cleveland VOTES has been convening and organizing partners to mobilize for National Voter Registration Day in Cleveland since 2014.

Encouraging nonpartisan voting activities is one of the missions of the recently formed sports alliance between the Cavs, Browns and Indians, which was created to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. The alliance will also focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone.

National Voter Registration Day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be a celebration of the right for all Americans to have a voice. Team mascots the Cavs’ Sir C.C. and the Browns’ Chomps will be on hand to greet the public, music will be provided by DJ Steph Floss, and everyone will receive a special giveaway courtesy of the Cavs, Browns and Indians. The Cavaliers retail stand will be open in the atrium with a limited edition ”VOTE” apparel collection created by Cleveland’s own ILTHY available for purchase.

Cleveland sports fans are encouraged to take action and text CAVALIERS, BROWNS, OR TRIBE to 26797 to check their registration status, learn more about vote-by-mail, how COVID is impacting the election process, and get timely reminders about all elections relevant to them. Fans can check the leaderboard on rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/vote until October 5th to see how they are scoring big in exercising their right to vote!

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will also serve as a polling location for the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, November 3rd. Per the local designated voting location rules, only registered voters residing in precincts I, L and Q in Cleveland’s Ward 3 will be able to cast their in-person ballot at the FieldHouse. Click here for a precinct locator.

ALL eligible voters who live anywhere in the United States will be able to register to vote at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on September 22nd regardless of their assigned voting precinct location on Election Day.

Eligible voters also have the option to register online here; and Ohio residents can register here by the October 5th deadline for the November 3rd General Election.

During the COVID-19 pandemic when wearing masks and social distancing is a necessary precaution, the space available at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse makes it a desirable site to ensure that safety protocols can be addressed so that the public does not have to make a choice between their health, the health of their neighbors and election workers, and exercising their right to vote.

For continually updated information through the November 3rd election, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will post a Voter’s Educational Guide at rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/vote as a resource for the public to learn more about the voting process, answer frequently asked questions and more.