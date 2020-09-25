Cavaliers, Browns and Indians Encourage Clevelanders to Vote in PSA

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians have teamed up to create a special Public Service Announcement encouraging our community to register and vote.

Please see the below video to watch the PSA, which features Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman, Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and players Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Collin Sexton; Browns General Manager Andrew Berry, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and players Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield and Larry Ogunjobi; and Indians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, Manager Terry Francona, Acting Manager Sandy Alomar Jr. and players Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco and Triston McKenzie.

Visit RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com/VOTE to register to vote, check your voter registration status or learn more about the Cavaliers, Browns and Indians three-team alliance to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities.