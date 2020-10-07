NBA and WNBA Commissioners Headline Upcoming "Team Up For Change" Virtual Summit

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert highlight a list of speakers slated to participate in the free “Team Up For Change” virtual summit on racial equality and social justice co-hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers along with eight other NBA and WNBA teams on Wednesday, October 21st (12:00 p.m.). Beginning the following day, the Cavs will also host a week of daily engagement sessions through Wednesday, October 28th. The Cavs-led local activations will culminate with a community discussion featuring Emmanuel Acho, former Cleveland Browns linebacker, current analyst for Fox Sports and host of the popular video series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” on the 28th.

The Team Up For Change three-hour live stream on October 21st will be led by and feature speakers from the Cavs, Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Indiana Pacers and Fever and Dallas Mavericks and Wings. In addition to special guests such as Silver and Engelbert, attendees will also hear from Cavs GM Koby Altman, Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and CEO Len Komoroski. The summit will stream on all participating teams’ digital channels.

Each of the participating NBA/WNBA organizations will also lead a discussion on specific topics, which will include: criminal justice reform (MIN), economic empowerment (CLE), inclusive excellence (IND), civic engagement (DAL), the importance of voting (SAC) and police accountability (MIL). The Cavs-led economic empowerment session will feature Kevin Clayton, VP of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement for the Cavs, Danielle Sydnor, President of the NAACP Cleveland Branch and LaRese Purnell, founder of The Real Black Friday and Co-Founder/Managing Partner of CLE Consulting Firm.

A week of community engagement opportunities follows the summit in each team’s local market.

The Cavs will hold the following activities:

October 22nd: Time to Talk virtual conversation with Cleveland’s Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish



October 23rd: Food distribution at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (closed to the general public)



October 24th and 25th: MARKT’D ‘art on sneakers’ competition in partnership with Yellowbrick, Culture Junkie, and Cleveland-born artist Alexander-John; Day One will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (artists only) and Day Two at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (open to public with Rock Hall admission)



October 26th: Team Up For Talent virtual workshop on careers in professional sports in partnership with Winning Edge Leadership Academy, Sports Biz Camps, and Black Sports Professionals Cleveland (private event)



October 27th: Conversation between junior high school members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio and members of local law enforcement (private event)

