Cavs and PwC Team Up to Plant Trees in Cleveland

On Tuesday a group of Cleveland-area high school students had the unique opportunity to enrich the areas where their neighbors live and work. By planting several dozen trees, the teens from Washington Park Environmental Studies Academy – the Cleveland Metropolitan School District high school that specializes in horticulture, animal science and agriculture industrial power systems - are helping to sustain the environment and provide green space for generations to come. Approximately 50 students spent Tuesday morning planting the trees at Cleveland Metroparks Brookside Reservation, thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers and PwC’s “Trees for Threes” program.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event. Community: More news on the Cavs.

The Cavs and PwC are working together to make the Northeast Ohio community greener by pledging to plant one tree for every three-pointer made by the Cavs over the course of the team’s 41 regular season home games each season - resulting in 461 total trees from the 2017-18 season now being planted across Northeast Ohio. Sixty of those trees, donated by The Davey Tree Expert Company, were planted at the Cleveland Metroparks Brookside Reservation on Tuesday by the Washington Park students, as well as representatives and volunteers from the Cavs, PwC, Davey Tree, Western Reserve Land Conservancy, Holden Forests & Gardens and Cleveland Metroparks. The remainder of the trees were given out at Arbor Day events and to Western Reserve Land Conservancy for their Tree Grant program. The trees planted at Brookside on Tuesday will add more than $115,000 in benefits over 40 years.

Prior to putting their green thumbs to work, the Washington Park students were both entertained and informed. They were able to mingle with Moondog and members of the Scream Team and Cavaliers Girls, who also performed for the group. In-arena host Ahmaad led a short ceremony, where several VIPs spoke to the teenagers about the impact their participation in the “Trees for Threes” planting would have. The group heard from Cavaliers President Nic Barlage; Cleveland Managing Partner and Deals Partner of PwC US, Mark Ross; Vice President of Corporate Communications and Strategic Planning Administration of Davey Tree Expert Company, Sandee Reid; and Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman. Cavs Legend Campy Russell was also on hand. The VIPs and students then broke up into groups to attack the planting process for the 60 trees.

In total, more than 2,100 trees have now been planted over the five seasons of the “Trees for Threes” program.