Tiffany & Co. and Artist Daniel Arsham Celebrate NBA® All-Star Weekend with Immersive Pop-up hosted by Tiffany & Co and Cleveland Cavaliers in Downtown Cleveland, Debuting Limited-edition Tiffany Blue® Basketball

NEW YORK, NY - Tiffany & Co. announces today its second creative partnership with artist Daniel Arsham during an immersive pop-up hosted by Tiffany & Co., and Cleveland Cavaliers at the StockX Factory. Located at The May in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, the installation celebrates NBA® All-Star Weekend and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as Tiffany’s 160-year legacy of crafting sports trophies, bringing an exclusive Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio experience to the artist’s hometown.

“Tiffany & Co. has created the Larry O’Brien trophy for the NBA for decades. The link between basketball and Tiffany & Co. is clear and well established. As the Creative Director of the Cavs—which is my hometown team as a Clevelander—it’s a special thing to be working with the team and Tiffany & Co., and to have the All-Star game in Cleveland this year,” said Daniel Arsham.

At the pop-up, a Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio half court featuring the Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio logo is set against a contemporary mirrored wall with a display of limited-edition basketballs designed by Daniel Arsham and created in partnership with Wilson®. The exclusive Tiffany & Co. x Daniel Arsham x Wilson® basketball, priced at $575, will only be available in limited quantities at the Cavs Stockroom, an interactive retail space featuring exclusive product curated by Arsham, as well as at the jeweler’s Woodmere, Ohio store. The ball features Daniel Arsham’s Tiffany & Co. collaboration logo and the Wilson® logo, together with an embossed pattern featuring Arsham Studio’s signature “A” monogram and the Cavaliers “C” insignia.

In addition to shooting hoops on the half court, visitors will have the rare opportunity to view Tiffany’s iconic Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy that the Cavaliers won during the 2016 NBA Finals. The House has created this sterling silver and 24k gold vermeil masterpiece since 1977, while designing and handcrafting other celebrated basketball trophies such as the WNBA Championship Trophy and the NBA Finals MVP Bill Russell Trophy.

Also taking place throughout the weekend will be a series of panel discussions, workshops and meet and greets hosted by StockX and available to the public.

The Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio Half Court

Hosted by Tiffany & Co. and the Cleveland Cavaliers

The StockX Factory @ The May

200 Euclid Avenue

Downtown Cleveland

Pop-up Hours:

Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19; 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, February 20; 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Local COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be strictly enforced.