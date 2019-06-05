Cavs and City Unveil Refurbished Court For Hough Neighborhood

Families in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood will have a refreshed space to spend time in this summer, thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers and City of Cleveland. The two organizations officially unveiled their latest refurbished basketball court on Wednesday, hosting a grand opening celebration at Thurgood Marshall Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center.

Representatives from the Cavs and officials from the City of Cleveland opened the like-new space with a press conference and ribbon cutting for gathered guests. Cavs CEO Len Komoroski and President Nic Barlage were joined by Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Council President Kevin Kelley, Director of Public Works Michael Cox, Division of Recreation Commissioner Sam Gissentaner and Councilman Basheer Jones. Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad emceed the event, which was also attended by Cavs Legends, mascot Moondog and members of the Scream Team.

Following the formal portion of the afternoon, 50 neighborhood kids who regularly frequent Thurgood Marshall and other City of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Centers were able to put the upgraded court to use, enjoying a basketball clinic on the new floor with Cavs Academy coaches.

Thurgood Marshall is the latest of the Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center and high school basketball courts that the Cavs committed to refurbish in partnership with the City of Cleveland. The Cavs and City have already unveiled the renovated courts at Cudell, Earle B. Turner, Sterling, Estabrook and Lonnie Burten Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Centers.

The Cavs also previously helped improve the facilities at Thurgood Marshall, partnering with the NBA to open a NBA Cares Health & Wellness Center and Technology Room during the 2018 NBA Finals.