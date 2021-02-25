Cavaliers Waive Marques Bolden, Sign Brodric Thomas to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived Two-Way center Marques Bolden and signed guard Brodric Thomas to a Two-Way contract, General Manager Koby Altman announced from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Bolden (6-10, 249) played in six games with the Cavaliers this season and was a member of Cleveland’s 2020 training camp roster. He has played in three games (all starts) this season with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 6.3 points on .583 shooting from the field, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 17.0 minutes.

Thomas (6-5, 185) played in four games this season with the Houston Rockets after joining the team’s 2020 training camp roster and being converted to a Two-Way player for Houston on Dec. 19. He was waived by the Rockets on Feb. 12 and returned to their NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, on Feb. 14. Thomas has played in eight games (all starts) this season with the Vipers, averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.3 minutes. He played 80 games (78 starts) collegiately at Truman State, averaging 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31.8 minutes over three seasons, and went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.