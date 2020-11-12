Cleveland Cavaliers Launch New In-House Apparel Brand “The Land Collective”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have launched The Land Collective, a new private label apparel brand exclusively available at the Cavs Team Shop. Made from The Land, for The Land, the new brand is designed in-house by the Cavs Graphic Design Team and includes pieces that pay homage to the team’s deep roots in the city of Cleveland.

The new collection debuts with the DRAFTD series, the first of four that will be released throughout the upcoming season under The Land Collective brand. The DRAFTD series features two t-shirts and three sweatshirts inspired by the exciting future of the Cavs as the team prepares to make the fifth pick at the 2020 NBA Draft on November 18th and return for the 2020-21 season.

Each series will focus on a specific theme and feature exclusive pieces that will only be available while supplies last.

Fans can shop The Land Collective: DRAFTD series only at Cavs.com/Shop.

FREE GIFT WITH PURCHASE

The first 100 fans to purchase from the DRAFTD collection on Cavs.com/Shop will receive a free collectable patch.

For more photos of the collection, style inspiration and to be the first to know about upcoming collections, follow @LNDCOLLECTIVE on Instagram.

Please note: The Cavs Team Shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse remains closed until further notice and all purchases can be made online at Cavs.com/Shop.