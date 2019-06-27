Cavs Announce 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League Roster

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers today announced the team’s roster for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League held July 1-3 in Salt Lake City, UT. The roster features 2019 NBA Draft selections Darius Garland (fifth overall), Dylan Windler (26th overall) and Kevin Porter Jr. (30th overall). The team also includes Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Malik Newman and JaCorey Williams, who each spent time this past season with the Canton Charge, Cleveland’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein will coach the team during the three-game schedule.
Cleveland will play three games during the four-team showcase, conducted in a round-robin format with the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies. All three Cavaliers games will be played at Vivint Smart Home Arena and will air live on NBA TV. This year will mark the Cavaliers’ first as a part of the Salt Lake City Summer League. For more information on the Cavaliers’ summer plans, visit www.cavs.com. Cavs fans can also follow the team’s summer league coverage on Twitter (@Cavs), Instagram (Cavs) and Snapchat (Cavs). The Cavaliers’ 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League game schedule and roster are listed below:
GAME SCHEDULE
Mon., July 1 - San Antonio vs. Cleveland - 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT)
Tues., July 2 - Cleveland vs. Utah - 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. MT)
Wed., July 3 - Cleveland vs. Memphis - 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT)
2019 SALT LAKE CITY SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
|NUMBER
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|LAST TEAM
|YRS PRO
|39
|Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman
|G
|6-4
|190
|9/1/94
|Canton Charge (NBA G League)
|R
|44
|Jaron Blossomgame
|F
|6-7
|220
|9/16/93
|Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)
|1
|38
|Marques Bolden
|C
|6-11
|250
|4/17/98
|Duke (College)
|R
|35
|Phil Booth
|G
|6-3
|190
|12/31/95
|Villanova (College)
|R
|46
|Sandy Cohen III
|G
|6-6
|200
|9/22/95
|Green Bay (College)
|R
|10
|Darius Garland
|G
|6-2
|175
|1/26/00
|Vanderbilt (College)
|R
|36
|Jalen Hudson
|F
|6-6
|195
|5/21/96
|Florida (College)
|R
|45
|Anthony Lawrence II
|F
|6-7
|210
|9/5/96
|Miami(College)
|R
|15
|Naz Mitrou-Long
|G
|6-4
|218
|8/3/93
|Utah Jazz (NBA)
|2
|14
|Malik Newman
|G
|6-3
|190
|2/21/97
|Canton Charge (NBA G-League)
|R
|21
|Dylan Osetkowski
|C
|6-9
|250
|8/8/96
|Texas (College)
|R
|4
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|F
|6-6
|218
|5/4/00
|USC (College)
|R
|37
|Dean Wade
|F
|6-10
|228
|11/20/96
|Kansas State(College)
|R
|40
|JaCorey Williams
|F
|6-8
|220
|6/12/94
|Canton Charge (NBA G-League)
|R
|9
|Dylan Windler
|F
|6-7
|200
|9/22/96
|Belmont(College)
|R
|47
|Yovel Zoosman
|G
|6-7
|198
|5/12/98
|Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv (Israel)
|R
COACHING STAFF
HEAD COACH: John Beilein (Wheeling)
ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH: J.B. Bickerstaff (Minnesota)
ASSISTANT COACHES:
Antonio Lang (Duke)
Dan Geriot (Richmond)
Lindsay Gottlieb (Brown)