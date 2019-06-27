Cavs Announce 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League Roster

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers today announced the team’s roster for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League held July 1-3 in Salt Lake City, UT. The roster features 2019 NBA Draft selections Darius Garland (fifth overall), Dylan Windler (26th overall) and Kevin Porter Jr. (30th overall). The team also includes Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Malik Newman and JaCorey Williams, who each spent time this past season with the Canton Charge, Cleveland’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein will coach the team during the three-game schedule.

Cleveland will play three games during the four-team showcase, conducted in a round-robin format with the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies. All three Cavaliers games will be played at Vivint Smart Home Arena and will air live on NBA TV. This year will mark the Cavaliers’ first as a part of the Salt Lake City Summer League. For more information on the Cavaliers’ summer plans, visit www.cavs.com. Cavs fans can also follow the team’s summer league coverage on Twitter (@Cavs), Instagram (Cavs) and Snapchat (Cavs). The Cavaliers’ 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League game schedule and roster are listed below:

GAME SCHEDULE

Mon., July 1 - San Antonio vs. Cleveland - 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT)

Tues., July 2 - Cleveland vs. Utah - 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. MT)

Wed., July 3 - Cleveland vs. Memphis - 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT)

2019 SALT LAKE CITY SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

NUMBER NAME POS HT WT DOB LAST TEAM YRS PRO 39 Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman G 6-4 190 9/1/94 Canton Charge (NBA G League) R 44 Jaron Blossomgame F 6-7 220 9/16/93 Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 1 38 Marques Bolden C 6-11 250 4/17/98 Duke (College) R 35 Phil Booth G 6-3 190 12/31/95 Villanova (College) R 46 Sandy Cohen III G 6-6 200 9/22/95 Green Bay (College) R 10 Darius Garland G 6-2 175 1/26/00 Vanderbilt (College) R 36 Jalen Hudson F 6-6 195 5/21/96 Florida (College) R 45 Anthony Lawrence II F 6-7 210 9/5/96 Miami(College) R 15 Naz Mitrou-Long G 6-4 218 8/3/93 Utah Jazz (NBA) 2 14 Malik Newman G 6-3 190 2/21/97 Canton Charge (NBA G-League) R 21 Dylan Osetkowski C 6-9 250 8/8/96 Texas (College) R 4 Kevin Porter Jr. F 6-6 218 5/4/00 USC (College) R 37 Dean Wade F 6-10 228 11/20/96 Kansas State(College) R 40 JaCorey Williams F 6-8 220 6/12/94 Canton Charge (NBA G-League) R 9 Dylan Windler F 6-7 200 9/22/96 Belmont(College) R 47 Yovel Zoosman G 6-7 198 5/12/98 Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv (Israel) R

COACHING STAFF

HEAD COACH: John Beilein (Wheeling)

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH: J.B. Bickerstaff (Minnesota)

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Antonio Lang (Duke)

Dan Geriot (Richmond)

Lindsay Gottlieb (Brown)