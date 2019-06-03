Cleveland, Highland Heights Schools Named Straight “A” All-Stars Winners

As part of the organization’s on-going commitment to education, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to recognize high scholastic achievement through the Straight “A” All-Stars program, presented by Westfield. Charles A. Mooney School in Cleveland and Millridge Elementary School in Highland Heights were named the Straight “A” All-Stars winning school for the first and second grading periods, respectively.

Now in its 14th season, the Straight “A” All-Stars program rewards students (grades K-8) in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Summit, Medina, Portage, Geauga, Lake, and Ashtabula counties. This season, the Cavs and Westfield recognized over 5,300 academic all-stars! All participating students who receive straight A’s at the end of the first and second grading periods receive a personalized certificate and special prize. In addition, 600 students (300 each grading period) were randomly selected to receive two tickets to a Cavs home game and an official Straight “A” All-Stars t-shirt.

In addition to the individual student recognitions, one school each grading period was also recognized for their participation in the program.

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad, mascots Moondog and Sir C.C., and members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls made a special visit to Charles A. Mooney and Millridge Elementary for an assembly for their student body, where a representative from Westfield presented the principal, faculty, staff and students with a check for $1,000!