Cavaliers Name Stefanie Clemens Chief Financial Officer

Cleveland native Stefanie Clemens has been named Chief Financial Officer for the Cleveland Cavaliers organization which includes the NBA Cavaliers, AHL Cleveland Monsters, NBA G-League Canton Charge, NBA 2KL Cavs Legion and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Clemens comes to the Cavaliers with more than 25 years of experience in leading finance operations, previously serving as Chief Financial Officer at Ross Environmental Services in Elyria, Ohio. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Operations, Cisco Solutions Practice for Black Box Network Services in Westlake, Ohio. She also spent 14 years at LOGOS Communication Inc. in Westlake, serving five years as a financial controller before being promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2001.

In her new position with the Cavaliers, Clemens will direct all day-to-day and long-term financial planning, develop and execute financial strategies, recommend and implement written policies and procedures and ensure the company-wide implementation of accounting, financial reporting and financial process and internal controls. Additionally, she will assist with the annual business planning process, provide leadership and input regarding the financial implications of all major business decisions and oversee the Finance, Sourcing and Payroll groups.

“Stefanie is a highly talented and successful leader with a strategic mindset and will make an excellent addition to our executive team,” said Cavs President of Business Operations Nic Barlage. “Her extensive financial experience and perspective will be instrumental to our organization and we welcome her into her role as we begin an exciting future at the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”

Clemens attended Cleveland State University where she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration. She is a Certified Public Accountant and is an active member of the Ohio Society of CPAs (OSCPA) and Financial Executives International.