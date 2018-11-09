George Hill Status Update
November 8, 2018
Cavaliers guard George Hill will miss approximately 1-2 weeks with a right shoulder sprain. Hill was a late scratch in Wednesday night's home game against Oklahoma City after experiencing continued discomfort and soreness in his shoulder. Additional evaluation and an MRI today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the sprain. He will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation. His status will be updated as appropriate.