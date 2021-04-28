Taurean Prince Status Update

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince underwent successful left ankle arthroscopic surgery yesterday at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City, New York. Prince missed the Cavaliers’ previous three games with left ankle soreness. Recent imaging at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and continuous evaluation by the Cavaliers medical staff confirmed that surgery was needed to alleviate ongoing discomfort experienced over the past several weeks. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley. Prince will be out indefinitely and his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.