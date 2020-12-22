Cavs and Monsters Toy Drive Special Delivery presented by Lexus

The Cavaliers and Monsters teamed up with Lexus to turn their annual toy drive party into a special delivery! The Cavs Community Relations team went on a shopping spree to find just the right toys that would put a smile on the faces of children who are part of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services Adopt a Family holiday program. The mission of the CCDCFS is to assure that children at risk of abuse and neglect are protected and nurtured within a family and with the support of the community.

Courtesy of our friends from Lexus, the wrapped gifts arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where Sir C.C. and his helpers prepared to make the big delivery to the offices of CCDCFS. The toys were then distributed to 15 pre-selected families who are looking to make the holiday special for the children in their lives.

Cavs Winter Holiday Giveaway

Over 200 underserved families affiliated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio received gift bags each filled with Cavs swag and a $50 gift card as part of the Cavaliers Season of Giving Winter Holiday Giveaway. Sir C.C. and his helpers loaded up the Cavs All For Fun Tour sleigh to make the special delivery of gift bags that went to 13 Cleveland Boys & Girls Club locations just in time for the holiday.

Cavs and Monsters 2020 Toy Drive

Hundreds of underserved children in our area will experience the magic of the season with the joy of receiving a new toy made possible through Cavs and Monster annual holiday toy drive and the generosity of the northeast Ohio community.

This year’s VIRTUAL Toy Drive collected $2,000 in donations that included a dollar for dollar match by the Cavaliers Community Foundation to support the holiday efforts of pre-selected non-profit organizations in Northeast Ohio.

“The magic of the season is truly seen in the generosity of others,” said Cavs CEO Len Komoroski. “The goodwill of those in our northeast Ohio community always shines through when it comes to helping others in need even during the most challenging times. On behalf of the entire Cavaliers organization we thank all those who reached in to give back in the spirit of this holiday season.”