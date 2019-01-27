Cavaliers Sign Kobi Simmons

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Kobi Simmons to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Simmons (6-4, 170) has played in 30 games (29 starts) this season with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.3 minutes per game. He was also a member of Cleveland’s 2018 training camp roster, appearing in four preseason contests with the Cavs. Simmons spent last season as a Two-Way player with the Memphis Grizzlies, playing in 32 contests (12 starts) and averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 assists in 20.1 minutes per game for the Grizzlies in 2017-18. The 6-4 guard, who played one year collegiately at Arizona, originally went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft.