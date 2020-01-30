Cavs Sign Marques Bolden to 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Marques Bolden to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Bolden (6-10, 249) has played in 28 games (24 starts) this season for the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, averaging 9.1 points on .636 shooting from the field, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game. He was also a member of the Cavaliers’ roster for the 2019 preseason and NBA Summer League. Bolden originally went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after playing three years collegiately at Duke, where he averaged 3.8 points on .573 shooting from the floor, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 13.6 minutes per game.

The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 17, including two Two-Way players.