Cavs Name Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland-Cliffs as Partners on RMFH Entrances

Cleveland, OH - The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced multi-year partnerships with Sherwin-Williams and Cleveland-Cliffs, two globally-prominent and long-standing Cleveland-based companies, to brand two main entrances at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when the newly transformed and completely modernized world-class venue re-opens in September. The Sherwin-Williams Entrance and the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance will be the marquee north entry points into the new expansive 43,530 square foot enclosed glass atrium of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The new Sherwin-Williams Entrance will be located on the northwest side of the FieldHouse atrium near the intersection of Huron Rd. and Ontario St. and directly across from their global headquarters, while the new Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance will be located on the northeast end of the FieldHouse near Huron Rd. and E. 6th St. The entrances will welcome fans into a new immersive experience that features creative storytelling flex walls, interactive technology and more in an engaging gathering space.

"It is a natural fit to have Sherwin-Williams and Cleveland-Cliffs, two companies with a global following that have been a staple in the Cleveland community for over a century, to be represented in this world-class venue as we welcome in a new era of sports and entertainment in the city we all call home,” said Len Komoroski, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO.

The Cavaliers are proud to have partnered with Sherwin-Williams since 1989. The company was established in Cleveland in 1866 and is a leading manufacturer of paints, coatings and related materials worldwide.

“Sherwin-Williams is thrilled to be partnering with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse transformation - creating a colorful and impactful welcome to the millions of visitors attending sporting and entertainment events at this great facility,” stated Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John G. Morikis.

This marks the first partnership between the Cavaliers and Cleveland-Cliffs. The company, whose origins in Cleveland date back to 1847, is a major iron ore producer and supplier to the North American steel industry.

“Cleveland-Cliffs is built on strong core values evidenced by continual investment in our communities and being good stewards of the environment in which we operate. Today, our new collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers focuses on the future and reaffirms our commitment to adding to the vitality of Cleveland for years to come,” stated Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland-Cliffs.

The entrances will showcase the brand personality of each company through uniquely-designed signage, innovative fan activation, photo opportunities and more to create a welcoming destination for each fan that comes through.

The Transformation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will create eight new fan hospitality destinations, wider and more spacious concourses, the latest cutting-edge technology, new specialty food and beverage experiences and much more. The completed transformation will increase the FieldHouse’s public space from 95,380 square feet to 152,970 square feet.

Following an official ribbon cutting ceremony and a series of public open house events and activities to take place in September (more details coming this summer), Grammy Award winning artists and Akron natives The Black Keys will perform the grand opening concert on September 30th that will kick-off year-round event activity and the start of the 2019-20 Cavaliers and Monsters seasons.

For more information about the transformation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, visit RMFHTransformation.com.

About the Transformation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The transformation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is a major renovation project to update the 26-year old arena (formerly Quicken Loans Arena). Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is home to the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers, AHL Cleveland Monsters and over 200 ticketed events annually. The publicly-owned arena, located in the Gateway District in downtown Cleveland, is operated by the Cavaliers organization. The project is a partnership between the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the Cavaliers that will modernize the venue to maintain its elite status, enhance the fan experience, and continue to provide a positive impact for the city of Cleveland, the community and neighborhoods and the region over the long-term. The transformation will extend the Cavs lease for seven more years through 2034, committing to the arena for at least 40 years since the team’s original lease, which is among the longest facility tenures in pro sports. It will help the arena and community compete for major national events such as the recently announced NBA All-Star Game that will be hosted in Cleveland in 2022— in addition to large political conventions, NCAA events, and numerous other opportunities well into future. The transformation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be completed for the start of the Cavaliers 2019-2020 NBA season. To learn more, go to RMFHTransformation.com.

About Sherwin-Williams

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,700 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin-williams.com.