Collin Sexton Named to MGM Resorts NBA Summer League First Team

Nine Additional Standouts Round-Out All-Tournament Teams
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE/GettyImages
Posted: Jul 17, 2018

Sexton played in all seven Cavs summer league games and averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.7 minutes.

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2018 – The Los Angeles Lakers’ Josh Hart on July 17 was named Most Valuable Player of MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018. The 6-5 guard also headlines the All-NBA Summer League Teams.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, an 82-game, 12-day event showcasing all 30 NBA teams for the first time, culminates tonight when the top-seeded Lakers face the second-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in the Championship Game at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The meeting is a rematch of last summer’s Championship Game, which was won by the Lakers.

In this year’s competition, Hart is averaging an NBA Summer League-leading 24.2 points (on 47.1 percent shooting from the field), 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in six games. He scored 27 points and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Lakers’ 109-92 victory over the New York Knicks on July 10. In the tournament semifinals on July 16, Hart recorded 37 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lakers past the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-109 in double overtime.

Joining Hart on the MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League First Team are Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr., Knicks forward Kevin Knox, Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton and Milwaukee Bucks center Christian Wood.

The All-NBA Summer League Second Team is composed of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin IV, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Lakers forward Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

A media panel selected Hart as MVP and voted for the MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Teams.

MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League First Team

Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago)
Josh Hart (Los Angeles Lakers)
Kevin Knox (New York)
Collin Sexton (Cleveland)
Christian Wood (Milwaukee)

MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Second Team

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix)
Wade Baldwin IV (Portland)
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Los Angeles Lakers)
Trae Young (Atlanta)

Sexton Ties the Game Late with a Trey

With just seconds remaining, Collin Sexton tied the Cavaliers' game with the Lakers after nailing a quick three-pointer in the fourth.

Collin Sexton SL First Team

Jul 16, 2018  |  00:09
Sexton Gets Fancy
Sexton Gets Fancy

Collin Sexton takes it himself, making a slick move before burying the jump shot against LA.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:15
Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Collin Sexton posted a team-high 27 points in the Cavaliers' loss to the Lakers on Monday, July 16.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:00
Collin Sexton Discusses Sunday's Win
Collin Sexton Discusses Sunday's Win

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Sunday's Quarterfinals victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:51
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 82, Raptors 68
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 82, Raptors 68

John Holland scores 23 points with two rebounds, Collin Sexton adds 18 points as the Cavaliers defeat the Raptors, 82-68.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:00
Featured Highlight: Sexton Skies for the And-One
Featured Highlight: Sexton Skies for the And-One

The Wine & Gold break the press as Collin Sexton skies for the athletic finish, plus the foul.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:22
Sexton Smooth with the Jumper
Sexton Smooth with the Jumper

Collin Sexton pushes the Cavaliers lead with a smooth jumper from the elbow.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:13
Sexton to Vladimir Boardziansky for the And-One
Sexton to Vladimir Boardziansky for the And-One

Collin Sexton gets it inside to Vladimir Boardziansky who finishes through the contact for the hoop and the harm.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:15
Sexton Strong with the And-One
Sexton Strong with the And-One

Collin Sexton takes it strong into the paint and muscles home the layup, plus the foul.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:11
Sexton Dimes Lee for the Dunk
Sexton Dimes Lee for the Dunk

Collin Sexton gets into the paint and drops off the nice dime to Marcus Lee for the slam.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:08
Collin Sexton Talks About Saturday's Win
Collin Sexton Talks About Saturday's Win

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with ESPN following Saturday's 92-87 victory over the Houston Rockets in Summer League action.
Jul 14, 2018  |  01:39
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 92, Rockets 87
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 92, Rockets 87

Collin Sexton and Scoochie Smith score 17 points apiece to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Houston Rockets, 92-87. Daniel House Jr. scores 30 points for the Rockets in the loss.
Jul 14, 2018  |  00:00
Sexton Hoops & Harms
Sexton Hoops & Harms

Collin Sexton nearly dunks the ball, but earns an and-one opportunity instead toward the end of the first half against the Rockets.
Jul 14, 2018  |  00:17
Sexton Blows Past Defender
Sexton Blows Past Defender

Collin Sexton makes a slick move against the Rockets before knocking down the pretty layup early on in the first quarter.
Jul 14, 2018  |  00:21
Collin Sexton Walk-Off Interview
Collin Sexton Walk-Off Interview

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with NBA TV's Rosalyn Gold-Onwude following Wednesday's 96-84 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Summer League action in Las Vegas.
Jul 11, 2018  |  01:40
Sexton Tallies 25 points in Wednesday's Victory
Sexton Tallies 25 points in Wednesday's Victory

Collin Sexton posted a team-high 25 points in the Cavaliers', 96-84, win over the Kings on Wednesday, July 11.
Jul 11, 2018  |  00:00
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 96, Kings 84
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 96, Kings 84

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers over the Kings, 96-84.
Jul 11, 2018  |  00:00
Sexton Takes it Himself
Sexton Takes it Himself

Collin Sexton goes coast to coast in the first quarter of the Cavaliers' Summer League game against the Sacramento Kings on July 11, 2018.
Jul 11, 2018  |  00:14
#CavsPacers Summer League Postgame: Collin Sexton – July 9, 2018
#CavsPacers Summer League Postgame: Collin Sexton – July 9, 2018

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Monday's 93-88 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Summer League action in Las Vegas.
Jul 9, 2018  |  04:15
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 93, Pacers 88
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 93, Pacers 88

Cedi Osman racks up 25 points and dishes out six assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Indiana Pacers, 93-88.
Jul 9, 2018  |  00:00
Sexton Dances on the Defense
Sexton Dances on the Defense

Collin Sexton crosses over the defense to get to the basket for the lefty finish.
Jul 9, 2018  |  00:16
Featured Highlight: Sexton Lobs Lee
Featured Highlight: Sexton Lobs Lee

Collin Sexton runs the pick-and-roll to perfection as he feeds Marcus Lee for the high-handoff.
Jul 9, 2018  |  00:09
Sexton With the Hoop & The Harm
Sexton With the Hoop & The Harm

Collin Sexton grabs the extra basket after powering through the Bulls defense in the third quarter of Saturday's game.
Jul 7, 2018  |  00:21
Featured Highlight: Sexton Drops Slick Dime for Dunk
Featured Highlight: Sexton Drops Slick Dime for Dunk

Collin Sexton makes a nice bounce pass to Okaro White for a big-time dunk against the Bulls.
Jul 7, 2018  |  00:09
#CavsWizards Summer League Postgame: Collin Sexton - July 6, 2018
#CavsWizards Summer League Postgame: Collin Sexton - July 6, 2018

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Friday's 72-59 victory over the Washington Wizards in Summer League action in Las Vegas.
Jul 7, 2018  |  03:03
Collin Sexton Talks Win Against Washington Wizards
Collin Sexton Talks Win Against Washington Wizards

Cleveland Cavalier's Collin Sexton joins Ro Parrish to discuss his team's win.
Jul 6, 2018  |  00:00
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 72, Wizards 59
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 72, Wizards 59

Ante Zizic scored 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Cavaliers earn a 72-59 win against the Wizards in Summer League action.
Jul 6, 2018  |  00:00
Zizic and Sexton Work the Two-Man Game
Zizic and Sexton Work the Two-Man Game

Ante Zizic and Collin Sexton work the give-and-go as Sexton converts the easy layup.
Jul 6, 2018  |  00:09
Cavs.com In-Depth: Collin Sexton Comes to Cleveland
Cavs.com In-Depth: Collin Sexton Comes to Cleveland

From his upbringing and being dubbed "young bull" to Draft night in Brooklyn, Cavs.com goes in-depth as the Wine & Gold add Collin Sexton to the squad.
Jun 23, 2018  |  05:24
Cavs Introduce Collin Sexton
Cavs Introduce Collin Sexton

Cavaliers GM Koby Altman and Head Coach Tyronn Lue introduce Collin Sexton at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Friday.
Jun 22, 2018  |  23:46
