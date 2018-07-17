Collin Sexton Named to MGM Resorts NBA Summer League First Team
Nine Additional Standouts Round-Out All-Tournament Teams
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE/GettyImages
Sexton played in all seven Cavs summer league games and averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.7 minutes.
LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2018 – The Los Angeles Lakers’ Josh Hart on July 17 was named Most Valuable Player of MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018. The 6-5 guard also headlines the All-NBA Summer League Teams.
MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, an 82-game, 12-day event showcasing all 30 NBA teams for the first time, culminates tonight when the top-seeded Lakers face the second-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in the Championship Game at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The meeting is a rematch of last summer’s Championship Game, which was won by the Lakers.
In this year’s competition, Hart is averaging an NBA Summer League-leading 24.2 points (on 47.1 percent shooting from the field), 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in six games. He scored 27 points and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Lakers’ 109-92 victory over the New York Knicks on July 10. In the tournament semifinals on July 16, Hart recorded 37 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lakers past the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-109 in double overtime.
Joining Hart on the MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League First Team are Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr., Knicks forward Kevin Knox, Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton and Milwaukee Bucks center Christian Wood.
The All-NBA Summer League Second Team is composed of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin IV, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Lakers forward Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.
A media panel selected Hart as MVP and voted for the MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Teams.
MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League First Team
Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago)
Josh Hart (Los Angeles Lakers)
Kevin Knox (New York)
Collin Sexton (Cleveland)
Christian Wood (Milwaukee)
MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Second Team
Deandre Ayton (Phoenix)
Wade Baldwin IV (Portland)
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Los Angeles Lakers)
Trae Young (Atlanta)
Sexton Ties the Game Late with a Trey
With just seconds remaining, Collin Sexton tied the Cavaliers' game with the Lakers after nailing a quick three-pointer in the fourth.
Collin Sexton SL First Team
Sexton Ties the Game Late with a Trey
With just seconds remaining, Collin Sexton tied the Cavaliers' game with the Lakers after nailing a quick three-pointer in the fourth.
| 00:09
Sexton Gets Fancy
Collin Sexton takes it himself, making a slick move before burying the jump shot against LA.
| 00:15
Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Collin Sexton posted a team-high 27 points in the Cavaliers' loss to the Lakers on Monday, July 16.
| 00:00
Collin Sexton Discusses Sunday's Win
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Sunday's Quarterfinals victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
| 00:51
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 82, Raptors 68
John Holland scores 23 points with two rebounds, Collin Sexton adds 18 points as the Cavaliers defeat the Raptors, 82-68.
| 00:00
Featured Highlight: Sexton Skies for the And-One
The Wine & Gold break the press as Collin Sexton skies for the athletic finish, plus the foul.
| 00:22
Sexton Smooth with the Jumper
Collin Sexton pushes the Cavaliers lead with a smooth jumper from the elbow.
| 00:13
Sexton to Vladimir Boardziansky for the And-One
Collin Sexton gets it inside to Vladimir Boardziansky who finishes through the contact for the hoop and the harm.
| 00:15
Sexton Strong with the And-One
Collin Sexton takes it strong into the paint and muscles home the layup, plus the foul.
| 00:11
Sexton Dimes Lee for the Dunk
Collin Sexton gets into the paint and drops off the nice dime to Marcus Lee for the slam.
| 00:08
Collin Sexton Talks About Saturday's Win
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with ESPN following Saturday's 92-87 victory over the Houston Rockets in Summer League action.
| 01:39
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 92, Rockets 87
Collin Sexton and Scoochie Smith score 17 points apiece to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Houston Rockets, 92-87. Daniel House Jr. scores 30 points for the Rockets in the loss.
| 00:00
Sexton Hoops & Harms
Collin Sexton nearly dunks the ball, but earns an and-one opportunity instead toward the end of the first half against the Rockets.
| 00:17
Sexton Blows Past Defender
Collin Sexton makes a slick move against the Rockets before knocking down the pretty layup early on in the first quarter.
| 00:21
Collin Sexton Walk-Off Interview
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with NBA TV's Rosalyn Gold-Onwude following Wednesday's 96-84 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Summer League action in Las Vegas.
| 01:40
Sexton Tallies 25 points in Wednesday's Victory
Collin Sexton posted a team-high 25 points in the Cavaliers', 96-84, win over the Kings on Wednesday, July 11.
| 00:00
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 96, Kings 84
Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers over the Kings, 96-84.
| 00:00
Sexton Takes it Himself
Collin Sexton goes coast to coast in the first quarter of the Cavaliers' Summer League game against the Sacramento Kings on July 11, 2018.
| 00:14
#CavsPacers Summer League Postgame: Collin Sexton – July 9, 2018
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Monday's 93-88 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Summer League action in Las Vegas.
| 04:15
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 93, Pacers 88
Cedi Osman racks up 25 points and dishes out six assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Indiana Pacers, 93-88.
| 00:00
Sexton Dances on the Defense
Collin Sexton crosses over the defense to get to the basket for the lefty finish.
| 00:16
Featured Highlight: Sexton Lobs Lee
Collin Sexton runs the pick-and-roll to perfection as he feeds Marcus Lee for the high-handoff.
| 00:09
Sexton With the Hoop & The Harm
Collin Sexton grabs the extra basket after powering through the Bulls defense in the third quarter of Saturday's game.
| 00:21
Featured Highlight: Sexton Drops Slick Dime for Dunk
Collin Sexton makes a nice bounce pass to Okaro White for a big-time dunk against the Bulls.
| 00:09
#CavsWizards Summer League Postgame: Collin Sexton - July 6, 2018
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Friday's 72-59 victory over the Washington Wizards in Summer League action in Las Vegas.
| 03:03
Collin Sexton Talks Win Against Washington Wizards
Cleveland Cavalier's Collin Sexton joins Ro Parrish to discuss his team's win.
| 00:00
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 72, Wizards 59
Ante Zizic scored 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Cavaliers earn a 72-59 win against the Wizards in Summer League action.
| 00:00
Zizic and Sexton Work the Two-Man Game
Ante Zizic and Collin Sexton work the give-and-go as Sexton converts the easy layup.
| 00:09
Cavs.com In-Depth: Collin Sexton Comes to Cleveland
From his upbringing and being dubbed "young bull" to Draft night in Brooklyn, Cavs.com goes in-depth as the Wine & Gold add Collin Sexton to the squad.
| 05:24
Cavs Introduce Collin Sexton
Cavaliers GM Koby Altman and Head Coach Tyronn Lue introduce Collin Sexton at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Friday.
| 23:46