Collin Sexton Bobblehead Giveaway

presented by Mountain Dew ICE
Cavs.com
Posted: Jan 27, 2019

Cavs fans attending the Tuesday, January 29th matchup against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena will take home a collectible Collin Sexton bobblehead presented by Mountain Dew ICE.

Cavs Nation will love #2’s debut bobblehead dressed in the team’s popular white Association Edition uniform. The bobblehead includes the rookie guard’s signature nickname, “Young Bull,” along the base

Cavs.com/Tickets
Tickets for all Cavs 2018-19 home games are available at Cavs.com/Tickets and can also be purchased at any of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations. The Cavs 2018-19 promotional schedule features a great lineup of fan-favorite giveaways and memorable theme nights for fans of all ages throughout the season. Visit Cavs.com/Promo.

Collin Sexton Bobblehead Night

Join the Wine & Gold as they take on the Washington Wizards on January 29 and receive a Collin Sexton bobblehead (presented by Mountain Dew Ice). Great seats are still available so ACT NOW!

Sexton Bobblehead Night - January 29, 2019

Collin Sexton Bobblehead Night
Collin Sexton Bobblehead Night

Join the Wine & Gold as they take on the Washington Wizards on January 29 and receive a Collin Sexton bobblehead (presented by Mountain Dew Ice). Great seats are still available so ACT NOW!
Jan 28, 2019  |  00:30
