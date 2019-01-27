Collin Sexton Bobblehead Giveaway

Cavs fans attending the Tuesday, January 29th matchup against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena will take home a collectible Collin Sexton bobblehead presented by Mountain Dew ICE.

Cavs Nation will love #2’s debut bobblehead dressed in the team’s popular white Association Edition uniform. The bobblehead includes the rookie guard’s signature nickname, “Young Bull,” along the base

Tickets for all Cavs 2018-19 home games are available at Cavs.com/Tickets and can also be purchased at any of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations. The Cavs 2018-19 promotional schedule features a great lineup of fan-favorite giveaways and memorable theme nights for fans of all ages throughout the season. Visit Cavs.com/Promo.