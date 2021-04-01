Cleveland Cavaliers Named Finalist for 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) recently announced that the Cleveland Cavaliers organization is a finalist for the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. Since 1996, the prestigious award has been given by the Department of Defense to employers for their exceptional support of National Guard and Reserve members.

The Cavaliers are honored to currently employ part-time and full-time Team Members who either served or are serving in the United States Air Force, United States Army, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy, Ohio Air National Guard and Ohio Army National Guard.

The top 30 finalists were selected from 3,382 nominations submitted earlier this year by National Guard or Reserve Component employees within each organization. The Cavaliers are the only professional sports organization to be recognized as one of the top 30 finalists.

The Cavs were also selected as finalists for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award in 2019.

The Department of Defense will announce 15 employers to receive the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award this summer. Recipients will be honored in a local ceremony by the ESGR Committee in their respective state.