Cavaliers Announce Second Half of 2020-21 NBA Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced the Second Half of the 2020-21 NBA regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the official ticketing partner. Cleveland’s Second Half schedule tips off on Friday, March 12 with a road contest at New Orleans. The team will complete a three-game road trip at New Orleans, Atlanta and Miami before hosting the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m. in their first home game of the Second Half. The Cavaliers are slated to play 36 games in the Second Half schedule, including 17 home contests. Cleveland will also host seven weekend dates at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse comprised of three Friday games (March 19 vs. San Antonio, April 9 vs. Toronto and April 30 vs. Washington), one Saturday game (May 1 vs. Miami) and three Sunday games (March 21 vs. Toronto, April 11 vs. New Orleans and May 9 vs. Dallas).

Highlights of the home schedule in the Second Half of the season include the St. Patrick’s Day matchup with the Boston Celtics on March 17, a visit from the 2020 Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on May 1 and a Mother’s Day home game versus the Dallas Mavericks on May 9. Cleveland will host the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers in back-to-back home games on May 4 and 5, in addition to back-to-back home meetings versus the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings (March 21 and 22), Washington Wizards and Miami Heat (April 30 and May 1) and Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers (May 9 and 10). During the 19-game road schedule of the Second Half, notable matchups for the Cavaliers will include the Los Angeles Lakers (March 26), Miami Heat (March 16 and April 3), Utah Jazz (March 29) and Brooklyn Nets (May 16). The away contest against the Nets on May 16 will mark the final game of the Cavaliers’ 2020-21 regular season schedule.

Other ‘stats’ on the Second Half of the 2020-21 schedule include:

Nine sets of back-to-back games, including three road-home sets (March 16-17, April 8-9 and April 14-15), four home-home sets (March 21-22, April 30-May 1, May 4-5 and May 9-10) and two road-road sets (March 26-27 and April 25-26).



Five consecutive home games over eight days from April 28-May 5, four straight home contests from March 17-22, three straight home games from May 9-12 and a two-game homestand from April 9-11.



Cleveland’s longest road trip spans four games over six days from March 24-29 at Chicago, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento and Utah. The team also has three three-game road trips from March 12-16, April 3-8 and April 23-26.



The Cavaliers will play 11 Second Half games in March (four home), 16 games in April (seven home) and nine games in May (six home).



Of the 36 games in the Second Half schedule, Cleveland will play 22 Eastern Conference opponents and 14 Western Conference opponents.

