Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Partner with SeatGeek to Create Next Generation Fan Experience

Cleveland, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers today announced a marquee partnership with SeatGeek that will see the technology platform take over as ticketing provider for all future events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. SeatGeek’s fan-first approach will provide attendees with a new, dynamically-expanded experience, while delivering additional tooling to help further ensure a safe return to live, ticketed events at the FieldHouse.

As the new ticketing provider for Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, SeatGeek will take over ticketing all games for the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA), Cleveland Monsters (AHL), Cavs Legion (NBA2K), as well as concerts and other events that come through the venue as one of the busiest venues in the country. In addition, SeatGeek will ticket all Canton Charge (NBA G League) games at the Canton Civic Center in nearby Canton, Ohio.

SeatGeek’s best-in-class technology is already loved by fans across the country, making it easier than ever before for fans to purchase tickets and attend the events they love. From a uniquely simple purchase and transfer flow, to an app-based personalized gameday experience that allows fans to do everything from book a ride to the game to purchase food and beverage from their seats, SeatGeek is constantly focused on innovating the fan experience.

“SeatGeek has a similar DNA to our organization - we both put the fan experience above everything else,” said Cleveland Cavaliers President of Business Operations Nic Barlage. “We believe technology is a core part of our future as well, and SeatGeek is an ideal partner to bring an elevated, dynamic and safe experience to our fans as events return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”

With hundreds of events a year, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is the busiest arena to partner directly with SeatGeek, which currently tickets many global teams and venues including the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Sounders, State Farm Stadium, Liverpool FC, and many West End theatres in London. In addition, SeatGeek has partnered directly with the National Football League and Major League Soccer.

Outside of the fan benefits, the teams and performers coming through Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will find a suite of services to help them enhance their events and maximize revenue. Tools like real-time analytics, seating chart heatmaps and customizable mobile tickets will make it easy for the Cavaliers, Monsters, promoters, and event operators to manage the many events taking place. In addition, SeatGeek’s suite of COVID-19 response solutions - SeatGeek Adapt - will help fans safely return to events with tools that help maintain social distancing throughout the venue, understand COVID-19 attendance protocols, and more.

“As someone who grew up in Cleveland and attended hundreds of Cavs games as a kid, it's a highlight of my career to now get to work alongside the team and city that I love,” said SeatGeek CEO and Co-Founder Jack Groetzinger. “I know how passionate the fans are in Cleveland, and I can’t wait to get back to a game using SeatGeek’s platform.”