Cavaliers Sign Tre Scott

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Tre Scott to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Scott (6-8, 225) has appeared in 10 games (9 starts) this season for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 5 games (2 starts) for the Cavaliers during the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. During the 2020-21 season, Scott played in 15 games (12 starts) with the Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. Scott attended the University of Cincinnati from 2016-2020.