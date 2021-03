NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 – The National Basketball Association today announced two updates to its game schedule for the 2020-21 season:

The Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors game originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28 will be played on Thursday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.



The Toronto at Cleveland Cavaliers game originally scheduled for Friday, April 9 will be played on Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.