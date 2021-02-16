Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cleveland vs San Antonio Game Postponed

February 16, 2021
Cavs.com
Posted: Feb 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 16 2021 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Wed., Feb. 16 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Spurs, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled games against the Cavaliers.

