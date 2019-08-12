Cavs Regular Season Home Opener Slated for Oct. 26

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers home opener at the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 versus the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers will open the 2019-20 campaign and the team’s celebratory 50th season on the road against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Oct. 23, marking the second consecutive year that Cleveland will tip off the season on the road and just the fourth time in the past 16 seasons. The Cavaliers are slated to host 16 home weekend games comprised of three Friday games, eight Saturday games and five Sunday games.

Sign Up for Ticket Presale Access

Highlights of the home schedule include a visit from the world champion Toronto Raptors on Jan. 30, a matchup with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors on Feb. 1, a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee game against the New York Knicks on Jan. 20, a Sunday contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 17 and two games each versus the Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 29 and April 11) and Boston Celtics (Nov. 5 and March 4). Cleveland will make one national television appearance on ESPN on Friday, Nov. 8 at Washington.

Additional marquee opponents coming to Cleveland only once this season include the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Nov. 23, the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Feb. 9 and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 26.

Cleveland will match up against each Eastern Conference opponent four times with the exception of Brooklyn (two home, one road), Charlotte (two home, one road), Toronto (one home, two road) and Washington (one home, two road). Each Western Conference opponent will play the Cavaliers twice – once at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and once on the road.

FOX Sports Ohio will broadcast all 82 of Cleveland’s regular season games on television, including the Friday, Nov. 8 matchup at Washington, which will also be carried on ESPN. All 82 Cavs games will again be broadcast on flagship radio stations WTAM 1100, FM 100.7 WMMS and the Cavaliers Radio Network, as well as La Mega 87.7 FM (Spanish).

Other ‘stats’ on Cleveland’s 2019-20 schedule include:

Schedule Full Schedule: View all 82 games Download: Add to your calendar Print: Get the printable schedule Sign Up: Ticket presale prior to the general public Infographic: Visual summary of the schedule

14 sets of back-to-back games, including three home-road sets (Nov. 17-18, Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 11-12), three road-home sets (Nov. 22-23, Jan. 27-28 and Feb. 28-29), two home-home sets (Jan. 4-5 and March 7-8) and six road-road sets (Dec. 27-28, Jan. 13-14, Jan. 17-18, Feb. 21-22, March 13-14 and April 7-8).

including three home-road sets (Nov. 17-18, Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 11-12), three road-home sets (Nov. 22-23, Jan. 27-28 and Feb. 28-29), two home-home sets (Jan. 4-5 and March 7-8) and six road-road sets (Dec. 27-28, Jan. 13-14, Jan. 17-18, Feb. 21-22, March 13-14 and April 7-8). Cleveland’s longest homestand consists of six games over 14 days from Nov. 23-Dec. 6, featuring contests versus the Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 23), Brooklyn Nets (Nov. 25), Orlando Magic (Nov. 27), Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 29), Detroit Pistons (Dec. 3) and Orlando Magic (Dec. 6).

featuring contests versus the Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 23), Brooklyn Nets (Nov. 25), Orlando Magic (Nov. 27), Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 29), Detroit Pistons (Dec. 3) and Orlando Magic (Dec. 6). The team’s second-longest homestand is five games over nine days from Feb. 29-March 8 and includes matchups with Indiana (Feb. 29), Utah (March 2), Boston (March 4), Denver (March 7) and San Antonio (March 8).

from Feb. 29-March 8 and includes matchups with Indiana (Feb. 29), Utah (March 2), Boston (March 4), Denver (March 7) and San Antonio (March 8). The Cavs also have two four-game homestands (Jan. 2-7 and Jan. 28-Feb. 3), two three-game homestands (Dec. 18-23 and Jan. 20-25) and six two-game homestands (Nov. 3-5, Nov. 14-17, Feb. 9-12, Feb. 24-26, March 24-26 and April 11-13).

(Jan. 2-7 and Jan. 28-Feb. 3), two three-game homestands (Dec. 18-23 and Jan. 20-25) and six two-game homestands (Nov. 3-5, Nov. 14-17, Feb. 9-12, Feb. 24-26, March 24-26 and April 11-13). Two matinee games at home this season – Sunday, Nov. 17 versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 3:00 p.m. ET and Monday, Jan. 20 versus the New York Knicks at 5:00 p.m. ET.

this season – Sunday, Nov. 17 versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 3:00 p.m. ET and Monday, Jan. 20 versus the New York Knicks at 5:00 p.m. ET. Cleveland’s longest road trip spans six games over 12 days from March 10-21 and includes trips to Chicago (March 10), Charlotte (March 13), Atlanta (March 14), Houston (March 17), Orlando (March 19) and Indiana (March 21). The team also has another six-game road trip from Jan. 9-18, featuring matchups at Detroit (Jan. 9), Denver (Jan. 11), Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 13), Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 14), Memphis (Jan. 17) and Chicago (Jan. 18).

and includes trips to Chicago (March 10), Charlotte (March 13), Atlanta (March 14), Houston (March 17), Orlando (March 19) and Indiana (March 21). The team also has another six-game road trip from Jan. 9-18, featuring matchups at Detroit (Jan. 9), Denver (Jan. 11), Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 13), Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 14), Memphis (Jan. 17) and Chicago (Jan. 18). The Cavs also have one five-game road trip (April 1-8), four three-game road trips (Nov. 8-12, Nov. 18-22, Dec. 12-16, Dec. 27-31) and two two-game road trips (Dec. 7-9 and Feb. 21-22).

The Cavaliers will play nine home games in January, their most contests at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a single month for the season. They will play eight road games in December, their most away games in a single month during 2019-20, including a New Year’s Eve contest at Toronto (Dec. 31).

their most contests at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a single month for the season. They will play their most away games in a single month during 2019-20, including a New Year’s Eve contest at Toronto (Dec. 31). After the March 8 home contest versus San Antonio, Cleveland will play just five of their remaining 18 games at home, hitting the road for 13 matchups over that stretch.

The Cavs’ final home game is a Monday night matchup versus the Brooklyn Nets on April 13.

Cleveland will close out the 2019-20 regular season on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on April 15.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Single game tickets for all 41 regular season home games and two preseason home games of the Cavs 50th season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 16th at 10 a.m. at Cavs.com/tickets or at any one of Discount Drug Mart’s 60 northern Ohio locations. There is a six (6) ticket limit per person per game (no game limit). Tickets will be distributed through Flash Seats, the Cavs official electronic ticketing platform. The Flash Seats and StubHub secondary marketplaces will also open at 10 a.m. on August 16th.

Throughout the 50th season, fans will have the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane as the team celebrates the past and looks to the future of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. The centerpiece of the Cavs 50th Season Celebration will be “Era Nights”, themed home games dedicated to honoring five periods of Cavaliers basketball. Each “Era Night” will feature exclusive giveaways, unique content and activities, in-game moments, special reunions and more – all to pay homage to the history and journey of the Cavaliers franchise over the past 50 seasons.

The Cavaliers 50th season promotional giveaway and theme night schedule including fan-favorite giveaways and exciting “Era Nights” will be released at a later date. Fans can follow the Cavs on Twitter (@Cavs), Instagram (@Cavs) and on Facebook (Facebook.com/Cavs) to stay up-to-date on the latest Cavs news.