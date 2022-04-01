Rafa Hernandez-Brito to Call the Men's Final Four this Weekend

Our very own Rafa Hernández-Brito, the Spanish voice of the Cavaliers on Power 89.1 FM, has been selected to call the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four as well as the National Championship game in Spanish for Westwood One radio, live from The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. This will mark the fifth straight men’s March Madness tournament for which Hernández-Brito has called the Final Four and National Championship games.

With Rafa providing play-by-play for both Final Four games on Sat., April 2, and the National Championship game on Mon., April 4, Octavio Sequera will be stepping in as the Spanish play-by-play voice for the Cavaliers’ road contest on Sat., April 2 at New York and on Sun., April 3 vs. Philadelphia. Rafa will return to the Cavaliers’ broadcast on Tue., April 5 at Orlando. Congratulations, Rafa!