Rafa Hernandez-Brito to Call NCAA Men's Final Four and National Championship

MEDIA NOTE: Our very own Rafa “El Alcalde” Hernández Brito, the Spanish voice of the Cavaliers on Power 89.1 FM, has been selected to call the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four as well as the National Championship game in Spanish for Westwood One radio, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. This will mark the fourth straight men’s March Madness tournament for which Hernández Brito has called the Final Four and National Championship games.

With Rafa providing play-by-play for both Final Four games on Sat., April 3, and the National Championship game on Mon., April 5, Octavio Sequera will be stepping in as the Spanish play-by-play voice for the Cavaliers’ road contests on Sat., April 3 at Miami and Mon., April 5 at San Antonio. Rafa will return to the Cavaliers’ broadcast on Thurs., April 8 at Oklahoma City. Congratulations, Rafa!