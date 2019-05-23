Cavs and Rust-Oleum Renovate Outdoor Court at Providence House

After funding the construction of the outdoor basketball court at Providence House in 2012, the Cavaliers teamed up with their partner Rust-Oleum to recently renovate the court for the many Cleveland-area children that utilize it. The two organizations provided a new hoop, painted the court and surrounding sidewalk, bench and fence.

The Cavs and Providence House officially unveiled the refurbished court on Thursday.

Cavs Vice President of Global Partnerships, Shelly Cayette, joined Providence House CEO & President, Natalie Leek-Nelson, to speak to the guests in attendance, including staff and children from Providence House. Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad, Cavs Legends, Scream Team members and mascots and were also on-hand to entertain the kids. After a ribbon cutting the kids were able to play on the updated court.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

The Cavs and Rust-Oleum also presented a check to Providence House for $10,000 for their Children’s Educational Enrichment Program. Through the initiative, Licensed Social Workers work alongside Providence House staff to plan daily lessons, activities, and community field trips to enhance early learning skills, reinforce developmental milestones, focus on school readiness, and provide children with positive exposure to their community.

About Providence House:

Providence House protects at-risk children (newborn through twelve years old) and supports families through crisis, strengthening communities to end child abuse and neglect. They are Ohio’s first and one of the nation’s longest operating crisis nurseries. Providence House has cared and advocated for 8,000 children and families throughout their 37-year history, including more than 300 children last year alone. They use a two-generation approach focused on both the child and their caregiver(s) delivered through a holistic, integrated program focused on both child abuse prevention and family preservation. They are Cleveland’s only free, voluntary, non-custodial program designed to protect at-risk children in emergency shelter when parents are not able to care for them due to crisis situations. For more information: https://www.provhouse.org/