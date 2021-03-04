Promotional Schedule Announced for Second Half of Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently announced the second half of the regular season schedule, which includes 17 remaining home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Throughout the second half, fans can enjoy a wide range of exciting theme nights and celebrations as the team rounds out the 2020-21 season! Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse continues to put the highest standards of health and safety protocols and procedures in place to ensure that everyone feels safe while attending games. Capacity for fan attendance is currently 4,100 per game in compliance with continuing State guidelines.

Cleveland Amplified Theme Nights

In December, the Cavs, in partnership with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, introduced a new City Edition uniform and court featuring a design and style that reflects the grit, attitude and spirit of Cleveland’s rock and roll roots. Throughout the first half of the season, the Cavs hosted multiple “Cleveland Amplified” theme nights dedicated to celebrating various eras of music— from classic R&B to today’s top hits and everything in between—with exclusive digital and in-game content. The celebration continues throughout the second half of the season with these upcoming Cleveland Amplified theme nights:

Wednesday, March 17th vs. BOS – Women Who Rock powered by FirstEnergy

Thursday, April 15th vs. GSW – Grunge Era Night

Wednesday, April 21st vs. CHI – Midwest Hip-Hop Night presented by StockX

Saturday, May 1st vs. MIA – World Series of Rock Night presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Sunday, May 9th vs. DAL – Groundbreaking Pop Night presented by Arby’s

Monday, May 10th vs. IND – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

In addition to the Cleveland Amplified games, the second half of the Cavs 2020-21 season also includes:

Sunday, March 21st vs. TOR – Cavs Kids Club Night

Thursday, April 21st vs. PHI -- Dyngus Day Celebration

Friday, April 9th vs. TOR -- Autism Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s & KultureCity

Sunday, April 11th vs. NOP -- Cavs Youth Sports Night

Wednesday, April 28th vs. ORL -- First Responder’s Night presented by Medical Mutual

Wednesday, April 21st vs. CHI -- Fit As A Pro Night presented by Medical Mutual in association with Giant Eagle

Friday, April 30th vs. WAS -- Pride Night

Tuesday, May 4th vs. PHX -- Noche Latina

Wednesday, May 5th vs. POR -- Salute to Service presented by OhioCAT

Harvest For Hunger Food Drive presented by Oswald

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oswald are teaming up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for the 2021 Harvest for Hunger Campaign! In honor of the 30th anniversary of Harvest for Hunger, the Cavs and Oswald are striving to provide 30,000 meals to those in need in the local community. With both organizations already committing to provide 10,000 meals, fans can help reach the 30,000 goal. Beginning on Wednesday, March 10th through Tuesday, March 30th, all proceeds from the Cavs 50/50 Raffle presented by Oswald will benefit Harvest for Hunger and the collaborative effort to provide meals for hungry children and families throughout Northeast Ohio!

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart

A fan-favorite tradition, the 19th Annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart concludes the regular season on Wednesday, May 12th when the Cavs host the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. During this signature celebration the Cavs will thank the best fans in the NBA for their season-long support by giving away prizes throughout the game and across all digital platforms!

NOTE: All promotional schedule giveaways and theme nights are subject to change.

TICKET INFORMATION

A limited number of single game tickets for the second half of the season are available for purchase NOW at Cavs.com/Schedule.

Fans can also take advantage of an 8-Game Plan or 16-Game Plan to save up to 25% off single game ticket pricing at Cavs.com/Tickets. Fans who purchase either of these plans will receive an exclusive promotional package at a later date that features:

Stipe Miocic Bobblehead presented by Medical Mutual

presented by Medical Mutual Darius Garland Bobblehead presented by KeyBank

presented by KeyBank Isaac Okoro Bobblehead presented by Discount Drug Mart

presented by Discount Drug Mart Cavs Trading Cards presented by Panini

presented by Panini Cavs Puzzle presented by Discount Drug Mart

All tickets will be distributed through SeatGeek, the Cavs official ticketing partner.