2019-20 Promotional and Theme Night Schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers have released their 2019-20 promotional schedule and fans of all ages can look forward to a season filled with special giveaways, and exciting theme nights highlighted by the Cavs 50th Season Celebration.

The celebration begins on Opening Night Driven by Goodyear when the Cavs suit up in the retro black, blue and orange Classic Edition uniforms to take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, October 26th at 8:00 p.m. All fans attending the season home opener at the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will receive an Opening Night Cavs t-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic.

50th SEASON ERA NIGHTS:

The centerpiece of the Cavs 50th Season Celebration will be “Era Nights,” themed home games dedicated to honoring five periods of Cavaliers basketball beginning in 1970 when the Cavs joined the NBA as an expansion team. Each Era Night will feature unique content, activities and more, all to pay homage to the rich history and journey of the Cavaliers franchise.

In addition, each era will include a commemorative fan-voted bobblehead giveaway of a Cavaliers legend who represented the team on or off the court during that specific time in history.

The Early Years (1970-1983) presented by Medical Mutual

Wednesday, November 27 vs. ORL – Nick Mileti Cavalier Hat Giveaway



Tuesday, December 3 vs. DET – Austin Carr Bobblehead Giveaway



Friday, December 6 vs. ORL – Early Years Era Night

Richfield Coliseum Era (1983-1993) powered by FirstEnergy

Saturday, January 4 vs. OKC – Mark Price Bobblehead Giveaway



Sunday, January 5 vs. MIN – Richfield Coliseum Era Night



Tuesday, January 7 vs. DET – Cavs Puzzle Cube Giveaway

Gund Arena Era (1994-2003)

Saturday, November 23 vs. POR – Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by Mtn. Dew



Monday, November 25 vs. BKN – Sword 50th Season Magazine



Wednesday, December 11 vs. HOU – Gund Arena Era Night



Friday, December 20 vs. MEM - Whammer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Discount Drug Mart



Tuesday, January 28 vs. NOP – Retro 5-Panel Hat Giveaway powered by FirstEnergy



Saturday, February 29 vs. IND – Zydrunas Ilgauskas Bobblehead Giveaway



Saturday, April 11 vs. MIL – Gund Arena Era Night

New Wine & Gold Era (2003-2010)

Monday, March 2 vs. UTA – Joe Tait Talking Microphone Giveaway



Wednesday, March 4 vs. BOS – Fan-Voted Bobblehead Giveaway*



Saturday, March 7 vs. DEN – New Wine & Gold Era Night

Championship Era and Beyond (2011-Present)

Thursday, March 26 vs. LAL – Championship Era and Beyond Era Night



Monday, March 30 vs. PHX – Fan-Voted Bobblehead Giveaway*

* Fans still have the opportunity to vote on who they want to see as the New Wine & Gold Era bobblehead and the Championship Era and Beyond bobblehead. Follow @Cavs on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to be notified on when voting for each bobblehead begins.

In addition to the 50th season Era Nights, the Cavs 2019-20 season will feature even more exclusive giveaways and fan-favorite theme nights:

Wall of Honor Night On Sunday, November 17th at 3:00 p.m. vs. Philadelphia 76ers, all fans in attendance will receive a retro 3D photo viewer featuring timeless images of the inaugural class of the Cavaliers Wall of Honor. The new Wall of Honor, located in North Atrium area of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, will serve as a special tribute to former members of the Cavaliers franchise who have played a distinguished, pivotal role in Cavaliers history.

Postgame Fan Free Throws Cavs fans have the opportunity to step up to the line and shoot a free throw after these select games throughout the season:

Saturday, October 26 vs. IND



Sunday, November 17 vs. PHI



Friday, December 20 vs. MEM



Monday, January 20 vs. NYK



Saturday, February 29 vs. IND



Saturday, March 7 vs. DEN



Saturday, April 11 vs. MIL

Toy Drive driven by Lexus & Harvest for Hunger Food Drive presented by TrustedSec The Cavs will continue to support community needs by donating toys and food, and encouraging their fans to join them at select games throughout the season. The annual Toy Drive driven by Lexus will take place over the course of six games between Saturday, November 23rd vs. Portland Trailblazers and Friday, December 6th vs. Orlando Magic.

In the spring, the Harvest for Hunger Food Drive presented by TrustedSec will take place on Tuesday, March 24th vs. Sacramento Kings and Thursday, March 26th vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers organization will match all fan donations to each of these important community benefit drives.

Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple The Cleveland Cavaliers 16th Annual Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple will tip off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 20th when the Cavs take on the New York Knicks. This game will begin a six-week long celebration featuring BHC theme nights on Saturday, February 1st vs. Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, February 12th vs. Atlanta Hawks and Wednesday, February 26th vs. Philadelphia 76ers.

Fit as a Pro Games presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle Every year the Cleveland Cavaliers reach thousands of students across Northeast Ohio through the team’s “Fit as a Pro” program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle, encouraging kids to live a healthy lifestyle. Cavs fans of all ages will be able to benefit from the well-being initiative when the Cavs host Fit as a Pro Games on both Thursday, January 23rd vs. Washington Wizards and Saturday, January 25th vs. Chicago Bulls as part of the annual NBA Fit Week.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart A fan-favorite tradition, the 18th Annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart concludes the regular season on Monday, April 13th when the Cavs host the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. During this signature Celebration the Cavs will thank the best fans in the NBA for their season-long support by giving away over $1 MILLION in prizes!

The Cavaliers 2019-20 season also includes these exclusive giveaways:

Wednesday, October 30 vs. CHI – Cavs Schedule Magnet



Thursday, January 2 vs. CHA – Cavs Reusable Shopping Tote presented by Republic Services



Thursday, March 26 vs. LAL – Cavs Trading Cards presented by Panini

In addition to the 50th Season Celebration Era Nights, fans can look forward to these fun-filled theme nights during the upcoming season:

Wednesday, October 30 vs. CHI – Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic & Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio



Tuesday, November 5 vs. BOS – Cavs Salute to Service presented by Ohio CAT



Sunday, November 17 vs. PHI – Wall of Honor Night



Friday, December 20 vs. MEM – Mascot Night



Monday, December 23 vs. ATL – Holiday Game



Thursday, January 2 vs. CHA – Recycling Night presented by Republic Services



Thursday, January 23 vs. WAS – EveryFAN Night presented by Speedway



Saturday, January 25 vs. CHI – Chinese New Year



Thursday, January 30 vs. TOR – Pride Night



Sunday, February 9 vs. LAC – Youth Night



Saturday, March 7 vs. DEN – Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night presented by Fight Colorectal Cancer & Cleveland Clinic



Sunday, March 8 vs. vs. SAS – International Women’s Day



Tuesday, March 24 vs. SAC – Noche Latina



Saturday, April 11 vs. MIL – Autism Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic Children's & KultureCity

Cavs fans can view the entire 50th season promotional schedule by visiting Cavs.com/Promos. Great seats to any of the 41 regular season home games at the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are on sale now at Cavs.com/Tickets.

