Cavs Promotional Schedule Updates

Due to delays in shipment, the All-Star Desk Sign promotional giveaway originally slated for Wednesday, March 2nd vs. the Charlotte Hornets; the Evan Mobley bobblehead giveaway presented by Discount Drug Mart scheduled for Monday, March 14th vs. the LA Clippers; and the Jarrett Allen bobblehead giveaway presented by KeyBank scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th vs. the Dallas Mavericks have been postponed.

All current and future ticketholders for these home games will receive their respective promotional giveaway at a later date, as opposed to upon arrival to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Details regarding the future pickup date and process for the items will be communicated with ticket holders directly soon.