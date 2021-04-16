Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs - Bulls Programming Note

April 16, 2021
Cavs.com
Posted: Apr 16, 2021

On Saturday, Bally Sports Ohio is airing the Reds-Indians game (4:00 p.m.), the Blue Jackets-Stars game (8:00 p.m.) and the Cavs-Bulls game (8:00 p.m.).

Cavs vs. Bulls

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 8:00 p.m.

  • Streaming on FOX Sports GO
  • Streaming on AT&T TV
  • AT&T: 734 & 1734
  • Direct TV: 660 & 660-1
  • Cable providers

    -Columbus: The CW Columbus (WWHO 53)

    -Cincinnati: WKRC-2 The CW

    -Dayton: My TV Dayton

    -Toledo: The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate channel. Alternate channel information can be found here.

    -Cleveland, Toledo-Lucas County, Western PA, Wheeling/Steubenville and Youngstown areas: Main Bally Sports Ohio cable channel

    Cavaliers, 4-17-2021 at Bulls

