Cavs - Bulls Programming Note

On Saturday, Bally Sports Ohio is airing the Reds-Indians game (4:00 p.m.), the Blue Jackets-Stars game (8:00 p.m.) and the Cavs-Bulls game (8:00 p.m.).
Cavs vs. Bulls
Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 8:00 p.m.
-Columbus: The CW Columbus (WWHO 53)
-Cincinnati: WKRC-2 The CW
-Dayton: My TV Dayton
-Toledo: The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate channel. Alternate channel information can be found here.
-Cleveland, Toledo-Lucas County, Western PA, Wheeling/Steubenville and Youngstown areas: Main Bally Sports Ohio cable channel