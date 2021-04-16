Cavs - Bulls Programming Note

On Saturday, Bally Sports Ohio is airing the Reds-Indians game (4:00 p.m.), the Blue Jackets-Stars game (8:00 p.m.) and the Cavs-Bulls game (8:00 p.m.).

Cavs vs. Bulls

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 8:00 p.m.

Streaming on FOX Sports GO



Streaming on AT&T TV



AT&T: 734 & 1734



Direct TV: 660 & 660-1

