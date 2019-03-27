Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

#CavsSpurs Programming Note

March 28, 2019
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Mar 27, 2019

On Thursday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Canadiens game (7:00 p.m.), the Cavs – Spurs game (8:30 p.m.) and the Reds – Pirates game (4:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs at Spurs

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 8:00 p.m. | Tipoff at 8:30 p.m.

  • Cable providers
    - Cleveland, Western Pennsylvania, New York and Youngstown: Main FOX Sports Ohio channel
    - The following cable providers will air the Cavs game on the Main Fox Sports Ohio channel upon the conclusion of the Reds game: Cincinnati, Charleston/ Huntington, Toledo-Lucas County, Louisville/Lexington, Bowling Green, KY/ Knoxville, TN, Wheeling/Steubenville, Dayton, Ohio Counties of Ft. Wayne DMA and Toledo-Outer. - Columbus/Lima areas: (Upon conclusion of Reds game) The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
  • Direct TV: FSOhio – 660, 660-1 & 661-2
  • Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
  • AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
  • Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
  • Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
Tags
Chriss, Marquese, Clarkson, Jordan, Frye, Channing, Knight, Brandon, Love, Kevin

Related Content

Chriss, Marquese

Clarkson, Jordan

Frye, Channing